Calaveras Vineyard Tour – The Perfect Way to Explore the Great Outdoors

Angels Camp, CA…One of the greatest joys we have had in the 16+ years of The Pine Tree is covering our local parades, events & especially the Frog Jump! It combines Gold Rush history, Americana & Small town fun a great string of events. It is also reliably the one weekend each year that Calaveras is a national and international news event to see if Rosie the Ribiter world record will hold for another year. After a long covid year the frogs are rested and ready to go and if the Jr. Jump was any indicator then the Frog Jump finals this coming Sunday will be hopping. We have photos, video & results below. As the winners Leila & her Frog Pink Flower qualified for the Frog Jump Finals on Sunday!