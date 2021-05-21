Calaveras Vineyard Tour – The Perfect Way to Explore the Great Outdoors
Murphys, CA…Explore 4 Vineyards and Enjoy Select Tastings along with a Wine Country Lunch! Offered 1st Saturdays May through October and limited to 20 Guests per Tour. Register early to save your spot! Our Gracious Vineyard Hosts have arranged a wonderful day in the vineyards. As special arrangements and dedicated hosts are being arranged, we ask that all guests agree to arrive by 9:50 for check-in at the first vineyard and to arrive at each vineyard location on time.thepinetree.net