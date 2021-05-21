The Dry Review: A Different Kind Of Noir

Ray – 9.5/10. Ray: As we enter the final act, not just of this miniseries but of Snyder and Albuquerque’s magnum opus, any sense of deliberate pacing goes out the window and is replaced with a breakneck adventure filled with horror. When we last left off—before last issue’s fantastic done-in-one anthology—Sheriff Jim Book had been revealed as a pawn of the Grey Trader and a traitor who nearly killed Pearl and kidnapped the first American Vampire. Thanks to the Signal Man, Pearl and Skinner survive—but this is the end of their alliance and the creation of a far bigger divide as they have to decide whether they’re going to survive, or make one last stand against what’s essentially the dark god of Vampires. Skinner, naturally, doesn’t have the same heroic instincts Pearl does and his opening monologue explains a lot about him. Is there truly a better nature buried somewhere inside him? Outlook cloudy.