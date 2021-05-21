newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Dry Review: A Different Kind Of Noir

By Dominic Griffin
looper.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor most detective-driven mystery films, the pursuit of a killer provides enough intrigue and forward momentum to carry a picture from its opening scene to its closing credits. But in Robert Connolly's "The Dry," his new Aussie neo-noir starring Eric Bana, the case at hand feels beside the point. The film functions just fine as a procedural, but its well-worn framework as a detective story is repurposed to form the backbone of a smoldering exploration of guilt's traumatizing power. It's the sort of film where finally finding out the identity of the killer feels like an afterthought in the wake of the film's other considerable and haunting revelations.

www.looper.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Genevieve O'reilly
Person
Eric Bana
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Noir#Story Time#Films#Screen Time#The Dry Review#Aussie#Kiewarra#Weaponizes#Dry Picture#Falk Finally Pieces#Catharsis#Vignettes#Guilt#Derision#Comfort#Disturbing Questions#Desperation#Plagues
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesPosted by
Daily Herald

'Undergods' a bold, bleak apocalyptic drama filled with loathsome characters

Spanish-born writer/director Chino Moya hails from the worlds of music videos and TV commercials, and his bold, bleak, dystopian vision "Undergods" seems to confirm that with its immersive visuals and defiantly deficit narrative. Moya fills his apocalyptic feature with stylish, striking imagery (literally, striking), lapel-grabbing moments and a suffocating atmosphere...
TV & Videospurewow.com

Netflix Drops New Trailer for Thai Horror Film ‘Ghost Lab’ & It Looks Like the Next ‘Paranormal Activity’

If you love supernatural thrillers like Paranormal Activity and The Blair Witch Project, you’ve come to the right place. Netflix just dropped the first official trailer for the upcoming Thai movie, Ghost Lab. The horror film follows two doctors—Gla (Paris Intarakomalyasut) and Wee (Thanapob Leeratanakajorn)—who are determined to prove that ghosts really do exist. In the process, they spook themselves out beyond belief.
MoviesMarietta Daily Journal

Review: Eric Bana murder mystery 'The Dry' doesn't ignite

The low-key, rural Australian murder mystery "The Dry" is notable for its setting and performances. But it moves too slowly, doesn't plant enough tension and resolves too suddenly to germinate. Where some emotional power would serve, it's too … dry. Eric Bana plays Aaron Falk, a federal agent returning to...
MoviesRoger Ebert

The 10 Best Films for National Paranormal Day

I once asked the great British filmmaker John Boorman if he still believed that “the occult and the cinema are natural companions,” as he once told the indispensable French film critic and historian Michel Ciment. Boorman (“Deliverance,” “Exorcist II: The Heretic”) didn’t hesitate to correct himself: instead of “occult,” he should have said “magic.” “I think film is very much connected to dreams,” he added. “To dreaming, and the unconscious. That’s where its real power lies.”
TV Seriesgeekdad.com

Review – American Vampire 1976 #8 – End of the Road

Ray – 9.5/10. Ray: As we enter the final act, not just of this miniseries but of Snyder and Albuquerque’s magnum opus, any sense of deliberate pacing goes out the window and is replaced with a breakneck adventure filled with horror. When we last left off—before last issue’s fantastic done-in-one anthology—Sheriff Jim Book had been revealed as a pawn of the Grey Trader and a traitor who nearly killed Pearl and kidnapped the first American Vampire. Thanks to the Signal Man, Pearl and Skinner survive—but this is the end of their alliance and the creation of a far bigger divide as they have to decide whether they’re going to survive, or make one last stand against what’s essentially the dark god of Vampires. Skinner, naturally, doesn’t have the same heroic instincts Pearl does and his opening monologue explains a lot about him. Is there truly a better nature buried somewhere inside him? Outlook cloudy.
Moviesmoviesinfocus.com

Review: ADVERSE Is Gritty Neo-Noir With A Great Turn From Mickey Rourke

Brian A. Metcalf has crafted a solid neo-noir with Adverse. The writer-director-producer offers a glimpse into the underbelly of Los Angeles as this dark thriller prowls the after hours streets of the City of Angels. Metcalf has managed to snag a classy ensemble for his low budget film, with Lou Diamond Phillips, Sean Astin, Penelope Ann Miller and the great Mickey Rourke starring alongside Thomas Ian Nicholas.
MoviesDerrick

Review: 'Woman in the Window' is, alas, a muddled mess

The girl isn’t gone. There’s one on the train, and there’s another in the window. “Woman in the Window,” based on A.J. Finn’s 2018 best-seller, is the latest adaptation in a run on female-led thrillers that have gone from page to screen with their intriguingly vague titles intact. Gillian Flynn’s “Gone Girl” kicked off a mini-craze that, in movie form at least, began promisingly. David Fincher's adaptation — an engrossingly dark inquiry into marriage — is still the best of the bunch. But that’s not saying much considering the knockoffs that have followed.
Movieswomenandhollywood.com

Jessica Ellis on Telling a Different Kind of Story About Women in the Woods in “What Lies West”

Jessica Ellis is an award-winning screenwriter making her feature debut as a writer-director with “What Lies West.” She’s an AFI graduate, has won the Sloan Fellowship, the Black List/Women in Film Feature Fellowship, and twice won the Creative World Awards. With her writing partner Nick Sinnott, she is a Nicholl Top 50 finalist and an Imagine Impact/Netflix finalist.
MusicThe Guardian

Future Folk: Friendly Faces; Different Spaces review – a celebration of DIY digital music-making

A slow movement offers a break in the pace of a sonata or symphony, a time to pause and reflect. This idea hovers around this feather-soft, psych-flavoured anthology of contemporary folk artists, as does the growing social yearning towards a less frenetic, more meaningful connection to the planet and the people around us. All this idealism may sound very analogue, but Future Folk is a celebration of DIY digital music-making, and how the internet enables communality (the Portuguese label, for environmental reasons, is digital-only). The album consists of 13 intimate tracks made in homespun studios or via remote online collaborations, jumbling together traditional songs and instrumentals with experimental approaches and productions.
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Movie review: ‘The Dry’ provides grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days

They say “you can always go home again,” but that doesn’t mean it’s not complicated. This is the conundrum faced by Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) in the slow-burn Australian thriller “The Dry,” co-written and directed by Robert Connolly, based on the debut novel by Judith Harper. After massive box office success in Oz, “The Dry” rolls into U.S. theaters and rental sites, providing the kind of grounded, adult drama that is all too rare these days.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: Screenlife genre film 'Profile' is unbelievably believable

Writer-director-producer Timur Bekmambetov got his first taste for the lucrative film subgenre known as "screenlife" with 2014's "Unfriended". He produced that film which cost $1 million to make and generated $64 million worldwide. His next hit as producer, 2018's "Searching", was made for less than that ($880,000) and brought in more (over $75 million worldwide). Bekmambetov finally takes his seat in the writer-director's chair for the newest installation into the genre he helped pioneer, one that tells a story from start to finish within the confines of a computer screen. "Profile" uses this format with a clever, timely set-up.
Books & LiteratureCape Cod Chronicle

Chronicle Writer's Short Story Adapted For Cape Noir Radio

It’s not often that a writer has the opportunity to see their work transformed into a new format. So, when renowned playwright and sound designer J Hagenbuckle approached Jen Sexton-Riley asking her if she had any short fiction she felt would make a good radio play adaptation, Sexton-Riley jumped at the opportunity.
WorldBoston Herald

Eric Bana wades into Australia-set mystery ‘The Dry’

It’s the extended Australian drought that gives “The Dry” its name. But this murder mystery is also coming up dry — as in empty — for Eric Bana’s Aaron Falk, a federal agent returning to his hometown after 20 years. Falk has come to attend the funeral of his childhood...
MoviesPopMatters

When Is Film Noir Not Noir but Only Noir-esque?

When is a noir film not a noir film? When are we allowed to say “Yes, this is noir” or “This is not noir”? In my opinion, Dear Reader, this question is as pointless as a debate between Jansenists and Calvinists on the theological implications of free will. Yet, the point comes up again and again among film buffs, as though there’s a prize.
MoviesThe Tab

The Woman In The Window is the best worst film ever made

Netflix’s new hit film The Woman in the Window is a shambles. In every sense of the word. Not a single scene in this film makes cohesive sense with the one before it. Everyone feels like they’re acting in a completely different film. Chaos reigns for every single second of it’s one and a half hour runtime.
MoviesComing Soon!

Exclusive PG: Psycho Goreman Clip – Welcome Back to the Land of the Living

ComingSoon.net is debuting an exclusive clip from the Shudder Exclusive feature PG: Psycho Goreman, which will be available on the streamer starting on May 20, 2021. As a Shudder exclusive, the platform will be the only subscription service that will carry the film in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Mindless But Entertaining Space Horror Movies

Marvelous Videos presents mindless but entertaining space horror movies…. We fear the unknown, and nothing elicits a greater fear of the unknown then the vast infinite abyss that is space. What lies behind the stars? What other sentient beings exist?. As H.P. Lovecraft put it, “The most merciful thing in...