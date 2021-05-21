Memorable EURO goalkeeping displays: Casillas, Toldo, Seaman
Ivo Viktor (Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechoslovakia won 5-3 on penalties, 1976) Viktor, then 34, showed he was in the form of his life when he tipped wide a Rainer Bonhof free-kick, a standout moment in a terrific display in Belgrade. However, his incongruously "terrible mistake" then enabled Bernd Hölzenbein to cancel out Czechoslovakia's lead – which had been 2-0 – at the death and herald an ultimately fruitless extra-time period.www.90min.com