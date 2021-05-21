Memorable EURO goalkeeping displays: Casillas, Toldo, Seaman

Steven Gerrard has become the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, it has been announced.Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were the first inductees, with Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp added on Wednesday.Gerrard spent 17 years playing for Liverpool’s first team, where he came through from the youth set-up having joined them aged nine.The central midfielder played 710 times for his boyhood club, scoring a superb 186 goals and winning a host of major honours.He holds the record for most appearances in the PFA Team of the Year in the Premier League era with eight.Gerrard never won the Premier League with Liverpool but finished runner-up on three occasions and goes down as one of the greatest players to have never won the title. Read More Rangers beat Aberdeen to seal unbeaten league season before lifting Scottish Premiership trophySteven Gerrard reveals he has taken managerial advice from Sir Alex FergusonSteven Gerrard wins Scottish football writers’ prize for best manager after Rangers title win