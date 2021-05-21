newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Memorable EURO goalkeeping displays: Casillas, Toldo, Seaman

90min.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIvo Viktor (Czechoslovakia 2-2 West Germany, Czechoslovakia won 5-3 on penalties, 1976) Viktor, then 34, showed he was in the form of his life when he tipped wide a Rainer Bonhof free-kick, a standout moment in a terrific display in Belgrade. However, his incongruously "terrible mistake" then enabled Bernd Hölzenbein to cancel out Czechoslovakia's lead – which had been 2-0 – at the death and herald an ultimately fruitless extra-time period.

www.90min.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Di Natale
Person
David Seaman
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Iker Casillas
Person
Teddy Sheringham
Person
Gary Mcallister
Person
Cesc Fàbregas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goalkeeping#England#Les Bleus#Wembley#No1#Dutch#Spanish#Free Kick#Second Choice Striker#Italy#Everything Spain#Shone#La Roja#Amsterdam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Country
Spain
Country
Scotland
Country
Netherlands
Related
SoccerTribal Football

Watch: Casillas says calm Zidane approach key to Real Madrid title revival

Real Madrid great Iker Casillas says Zinedine Zidane's qualities as a player have translated perfectly into coaching. Real Madrid can go equal top of the LaLiga table today if they defeat Sevilla, after Atletico Madrid drew 0-0 at Barcelona last night. And former Real teammate Casillas says Zidane's calm approach...
Premier Leaguemanagingmadrid.com

Real Madrid vs Chelsea: Combined Modern XI

It can be said without a shadow of doubt that between that between Real Madrid and Chelsea, two European giants, Real Madrid undoubtedly have the upper hand in possessing the more illustrious history of the two. That said, one cannot understate the quality of world-class, talented footballers that have graced both the blue and white jerseys.
Premier Leaguetbrfootball.com

David Seaman shares instant reaction to Arsenal’s win over Chelsea

Arsenal legend David Seaman has given his verdict on the Gunners’ Premier League victory on Wednesday night. Mikel Arteta’s charges ran out 1-0 winners at Chelsea, with Emile Smith Rowe netting in the 16th minute of the match. Arsenal’s winner came about thanks to a mistake from Jorginho, who misjudged...
UEFAfutaa.com

🧤 Saint Iker Casillas: The great man's accolades & unique career achievements

Saint Iker, as he is affectionately known, is rightly regarded as one of the greatest goalkeepers this beautiful sport has ever seen. His first and third Champions League titles came 14 years apart, and somewhere right in the middle of those successes, he captained Spain to their first and only World Cup triumph back in 2010 on African soil.
UEFAsportsmax.tv

Casillas claims Zidane should not be criticised if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga

Zinedine Zidane should be spared any blame if Real Madrid fail to win LaLiga this season, according to the club's former goalkeeper Iker Casillas. Madrid are two points behind leaders and city rivals Atletico ahead of the final round of fixtures. Atleti travel to relegation-threatened Real Valladolid while Madrid are...
FIFAFIFA.com

Casillas: For two years I’ve celebrated the day I was born again

In May 2019 Casillas suffered a heart attack that has changed his life and priorities. He talks to FIFA.com about his concerns, new projects and cherished memories. "We footballers believe that, because we’re monitored more, we won’t suffer from heart problems. However, cases like mine, and others even more serious, show that unfortunately that’s not the case," says Iker Casillas on what concerns him most today, his 40th birthday.
SoccerTribal Football

Real Madrid great Casillas: No-one should question Zidane

Real Madrid great Iker Casillas insists coach Zinedine Zidane can never be questioned going into the final game of the season. Zidane has hardly been convincing with his words over his position with Los Blancos, although there remains a slim chance that his team could actually win the championship on the final day.
Soccer90min.com

Memorable EURO playmaker performances: Zidane, Pirlo, Xavi

During the late flourishing of his career, Pirlo played with the insouciance of a man wearing velvet slippers while a sommelier held his glass of Sangiovese. So smooth was he, that days later opponents would discover in their possession the business card the Italy No10 had surreptitiously slipped them as he glided by.
Premier Leaguegoal.com

Alisson becomes the first Liverpool goalkeeper to ever score

Alisson became the first Liverpool goalkeeper to score for the club when he struck in the 95th minute of the club's 2-1 Premier League win over West Brom. The Reds’ Champions League aspirations were on the line as they were being held 1-1 by relegated WBA when Alisson advanced for a corner deep in stoppage time.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto interesting Arsenal

Barcelona goalkeeper Neto is being linked with a move to England. Mundo Deportivo says Arsenal are weighing up a summer move for Neto this summer. The Brazilian, 31, serves as back-up to Marc-Andre ter Stegen and has made 11 appearances this season. The report adds Neto - who has two...
SoccerSanta Maria Times

Germany goalkeeper ter Stegen out of Euro 2020

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Germany goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen ruled himself out of this year's European Championship on Monday so he could get medical treatment on his knee. The Barcelona goalkeeper had been expected to be the backup for Manuel Neuer in Germany's squad, which will face France, Portugal and...
UEFA90min.com

Memorable EURO final tournament teenage performances

Renato Sanches, 18 years and 296 days (Portugal) – UEFA EURO 2016. Used from the bench in three of Portugal's first four games, the fearless 18-year-old touted his powerful presence and knack for tearing opposition midfields apart with a quick shimmy or burst of pace. When these efforts earned Sanches...
UEFATribal Football

Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen confirms knee surgery: No Euros

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is out of Germany's Euros squad. Ter Stegen's season is over after it was agreed for him to undergo knee surgery on Thursday. The keeper had been nursing the injury through the season. He posted to social media today: “I'm disappointed by yesterday's loss (against...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Peter Crouch insists Jack Harrison 'HAS to be in with a shout' of making Gareth Southgate's Euros squad after Leeds star's stunning display in emphatic win over Burnley

Gareth Southgate's ever-expanding pool of attackers deserving of a Euro 2020 spot this summer has gained another name, with Peter Crouch nominating Jack Harrison. The 24-year-old wide-man was on target as Leeds thumped Burnley 4-0 at Turf Moor, tightening their grip on 10th spot and extending a streak of red-hot late season form.
UEFAfourfourtwo.com

Is it Euro 2020 or Euro 2021?

As the name suggests, Euro 2020 was supposed to take place last year, but the coronavirus pandemic forced UEFA to change those plans. At a meeting on 17 March 2020, it was agreed that the tournament would be postponed until the following year to limit the risk to players, staff and supporters.
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Steven Gerrard: Former Liverpool midfielder inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Steven Gerrard has become the latest former player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame, it has been announced.Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Eric Cantona and Roy Keane were the first inductees, with Frank Lampard and Dennis Bergkamp added on Wednesday.Gerrard spent 17 years playing for Liverpool’s first team, where he came through from the youth set-up having joined them aged nine.The central midfielder played 710 times for his boyhood club, scoring a superb 186 goals and winning a host of major honours.He holds the record for most appearances in the PFA Team of the Year in the Premier League era with eight.Gerrard never won the Premier League with Liverpool but finished runner-up on three occasions and goes down as one of the greatest players to have never won the title. Read More Rangers beat Aberdeen to seal unbeaten league season before lifting Scottish Premiership trophySteven Gerrard reveals he has taken managerial advice from Sir Alex FergusonSteven Gerrard wins Scottish football writers’ prize for best manager after Rangers title win