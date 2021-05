Join Alicia Esposito of Retail TouchPoints, and Aptos’ Dave Bruno and Richard Willis for this dynamic livestreamed conversation on May 25 at 2 p.m. ET. During the peak of lockdowns, social distancing consumers were craving connectivity. Squad Shopping let them do just that, empowering them to chat, share products and vote on purchases with family and friends. But what is the longevity of the trend? What are the rules for doing it right? The next installment of Making It Work! digs into these questions and more!