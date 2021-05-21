Cities: Skylines Receives New Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations During PDXCON Remixed
"Bridges & Piers" and "Train Stations" Content Creator Packs, "Rail Hawk Radio," "Sunny Breeze Radio," Out Now for PC, PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One. , a publisher and developer that enjoys train rides and bridge-crossings while jamming , today during PDXCON Remixed announced the release of two new content creator packs, Bridges & Piers and Train Stations, for Cities: Skylines. The content creator packs are available on PC platforms, Xbox One, and on PlayStation®4, for.www.marketscreener.com