Cities: Skylines Receives New Content Creator Packs and Radio Stations During PDXCON Remixed

 1 day ago

"Bridges & Piers" and "Train Stations" Content Creator Packs, "Rail Hawk Radio," "Sunny Breeze Radio," Out Now for PC, PlayStation® 4 and Xbox One. , a publisher and developer that enjoys train rides and bridge-crossings while jamming , today during PDXCON Remixed announced the release of two new content creator packs, Bridges & Piers and Train Stations, for Cities: Skylines. The content creator packs are available on PC platforms, Xbox One, and on PlayStation®4, for.

Video Gamesgaminglyfe.com

Cities: Skylines New DLC Live Today

“Bridges & Piers” and “Train Stations” Content Creator Packs, Rail Hawk Radio, Sunny Breeze Radio, Out Now for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Paradox Interactive, a publisher and developer that enjoys train rides and bridge-crossings while jamming, today during PDXCON Remixed announced the release of two new content creator packs, Bridges & Piers and Train Stations, for Cities: Skylines. The content creator packs are available on PC platforms, Xbox One, and on PlayStation®4. Two radio stations, Rail Hawk Radio and Sunny Breeze Radio, are now available for those players looking to change up the mood they build, for $3.99 each.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Slew of new Cities: Skylines DLC bring new visual and audio delights to your cityscapes

Cities: Skylines is most certainly one of the best city sim styled titles available today. Yes it can be daunting, with the huge range of options available to players taking some getting used to, but once you begin to embrace the power that you have, will discover a universe that is absolutely ripe for reaping. That universe continues to get better too, and today, on the back of PDXCON Remixed, Cities: Skylines has received a whole host of new great content.
Video GamesPosted by
PC Gamer

Cities: Skylines has scared off all the other urban city builders

Cities: Skylines has come to dominate the city builder genre so much over the last six years that it's easy to forget how close it came to not existing. Back when it was still just an idea, SimCity was the big dog, even though it had been years since the last one—the simplified spin-off, SimCity: Societies. Nothing had been able to knock the older SimCity 4 off its perch, and a lack of publisher confidence made it difficult for a new contender to step in and challenge it.
Video GamesNME

Paradox Interactive makes games free on Steam during PDXCon Remixed

Paradox Interactive has made Stellaris, Cities: Skylines, and Surviving Mars free as part of its digital convention PDXCon Remixed. Publisher and developer Paradox Interactive has made three of their biggest titles free for this weekend, as part of a Steam Sale that is running alongside its digital fan convention. The...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Cities: Skylines 2 may be in development

Cities: Skylines 2 could be in development at Colossal Order, the developers of the original strategy title. In the latest post over on Steam, the publisher of Cities Skylines, Paradox Interactive, have confirmed that they are working on a new project with the developer, but sadly, they did not share any details since the game is early in development.
Video GamesMMOGames.com

Shape Gaming History with Ashes of Creation’s Callout for Content Creators

We don’t think it’s overly optimistic to say that the future is beginning to look brighter for MMORPGs. Two of the biggest and most promising upcoming MMOs, Pantheon and Ashes of Creation are, quite frankly, making us hot under the collar. We’ve certainly not been short on content covering the former, thanks to the foremost ‘fantheons’ ready to spread the word far and wide about their favourite up-and-comer. And while Ashes may not have a name that can facilitate a pun as good as ‘fantheons’ – it’s certainly not short on fans. In fact, it has even have more. But are they as loud?
Video GamesKotaku

That Time I Accidentally Started A Pandemic In Cities: Skylines

To all of the people who live in Ariberg, my Cities: Skylines metropolis, I am truly sorry. My intentions were pure, I swear. Like many other wide-eyed millennials, I set out to enact meaningful change, to prove that American cities needn’t rely so heavily on a car-centric framework. But in the process of trying to do some good, I really screwed up: I sparked a full-blown pandemic.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Ashes of Creation's Steven Sharif Clarifies Content Creator Program Details

Intrepid Studios recently revealed their revamped Content Creator Program to the community. Steven Sharif chimed in on Reddit as well to provide some clarification on the program. If you’re unfamiliar with the program, it’s described as a partnership of sorts which aims to help content creators become brand ambassadors while...
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

PDXCON Remixed Confirms Victoria 3 Is In The Works

One of the biggest revealed to come out of PDXCON Remixed this week is that the company is finally making Victoria 3. For years the joke among gamers and journalists has been "is this the year they're finally going to make a game everyone is begging them to make?" Well, yes, that is indeed the case as the company announced a proper sequel to the series is on the way. A return to the Victorian Age as they will bring back the strategy series with improvements across the board to make it a more compelling experience. We have more info and an announcement trailer below, but don't get too excited just yet. The game doesn't even have a release year, meaning it's still so far in development, they can't even promise it in 2022. So you might be waiting on this one for a while.
Video GamesGamespot

Stellaris, Surviving Mars, And Cities: Skylines Are Free To Play On Steam This Weekend

All weekend long, publisher Paradox Interactive is hosting a huge sale on Steam in conjunction with its PDXCon Remixed digital convention. The Steam Paradox Interactive Sale, which runs until May 24, includes discounts on PC games like Crusader Kings III and Empire of Sin. On top of all the game deals, three titles are free to play for the next few days: Cities: Skylines, Stellaris, and Surviving Mars.
Businesstechraptor.net

Devolver Digital Reportedly Considering Going Public

Earlier today the Telegraph reported that Devolver Digital, the publisher for Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has appointed bankers from Zeus Capitol in order to potentially capitalize on the enormous success of the title they funded. Devolver Digital could be valued at over a billion pounds through a potential London listing, so it makes sense that the publisher is considering testing the stock market later this year.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Next Hearts of Iron 4 DLC announced at PDXCon Remixed

The next Hearts of Iron 4 DLC is coming, and during the PDXCon Remixed opening show a teaser was dropped with the expansion’s name. With some bombastic soviet-style music, tank chassis for the Red Army T-34, and a title card that says ‘No Step Back’, it tells us everything and nothing all at the same time.
Video Gamesestnn.com

Apex Legends Mobile Closed Beta Update Released In Philippines

The eligible players participating in the closed beta test will get exclusive rewards after the official launch. The closed beta testing for Apex Legends Mobile was announced for India and the Philippines in April 2021. The users from both countries were requested to pre-register on the Google Play Store, and the game was first made available for a few days to a limited number of players in India.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Lets You Switch to Mako’s Original Controls

The developers behind the Mass Effect Legendary Edition revealed that, while they’re attempting to fix several problems with the original, they’re giving users the ability to switch between original controls and the new, improved versions in one very specific instance: The Mako. Users can apparently swap between its original controls and the new ones at will.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘PUBG Mobile’ Version 1.4 Is Out Now on iOS Bringing in the Godzilla vs Kong Collaboration, a New Mode, a New Arena Map, and a Lot More

While the big news relating to PUBG Mobile (Free) globally is that Krafton is developing a new version of the battle royale sensation in the form of PUBG: New State, set years after the original game in 2051, it doesn’t look like PUBG Mobile itself is slowing down with updates and collaborations. Following PUBG Mobile‘s last major update version 1.3, the big 1.4 update has just gone live on iOS (with Android to follow today) bringing in the Godzilla vs Kong collaboration and a whole lot more. The update download size will be 660MB on Android and it is about 1.67GB on iOS. The highlights include Titan Strikes where Titans spawn on different maps allowing players to gain different Titan Crystals, Microcosm where you transform into an insectoid, a new arena map: The Hanger (beginning June 1st), the announcement of Royale Pass S19: Traverse (May 17th), and more. Watch the trailer for the PUBG Mobile Godzilla vs Kong collaboration below:
MLBcompsmag.com

The final in-house game update includes free content for many PS4 games

All these new offers will be available until 6th June 2021. “We appreciate the support from the PlayStation community, and hope you enjoy the final Play At Home content drop! Please stay safe, and thanks for playing.” Are you happy with this final Play At Home offer? Let us know in the comments below. Source.
Beauty & Fashionedmidentity.com

Solarstone’s Classic Track “Seven Cities” Receives New Remixes

Over two decades after the release of “Seven Cities” by Solarstone, new remixes of the classic trance anthem have been unveiled. When you turn back the clock to the roots of trance there are a number of tracks that stand out as special and one of them is “Seven Cities” by Solarstone. First released in 1999 with a vocal cut arriving just a few years after, this tune is one that has stood the test of time and continues to uplift listeners around the globe to this day. While many artists have put their twist on the track or incorporated into their sets over the years, it has now received a flurry of official remixes to breathe new life into it as well.