Can Tim Tebow actually make the Jags' roster?

Jason Smith: “THIS is why Tim Tebow is going to try out in the NFL. This is why this story is happening today, and you’re going to say ‘Okay, NOW I get it.’ The one thing that Tim Tebow has loved across his career has been ATTENTION. He LOVES the attention. As great of a role model that he is and for all the great things that he has done he loves attention. Football has given him everything he has in life, but what’s the one thing he hasn’t really gotten? A chance to say GOODBYE and one last time in the limelight as a football player before he officially announces his retirement. This is what’s going to happen, Urban Meyer is doing him a favor. Tebow is going to show up, try to train a little bit at tight end while there’s really no damage being done by giving him reps at camp and at minicamp. This isn’t him taking a job from somebody else, half the players don’t even wanna be there and it’s not as highly attended as it normally was in the past, so Tebow is going to get some time. The Tebow story is going to gain traction and it’s going to be a big story for about a week and a half. He’s going to show up, do interviews, talk to people, play tight end – this thing is going to play out for a couple weeks and then Tebow is going to say ‘you know what, I tried, I’ve given football everything I had, and I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game.' This way he gets one last relevancy where people are talking about him and he gets the sendoff that the guy deserves. The guy is probably the greatest college football player I’ve ever seen. For what he’s done, Heisman Trophy, college football National Championships, he was THAT good. He won a playoff game in the NFL and was a cult-figure for a little while. But he hasn’t had a chance to say goodbye, and this is what he wants, and this is what Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are giving him… There’s no way he honestly thinks ‘I’m going coming back and I’m going to play.’ It’s not happening at a new position at 34 years old. This is his chance to get an extended goodbye and a little bit of relevancy.” (Full Segment Above)