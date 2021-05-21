newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Can Tim Tebow actually make the Jags' roster?

By G Bag Nation
Posted by 
105.3 The Fan
105.3 The Fan
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

It’s official now: Tim Tebow has signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Can he really make the team’s roster, or is this a favor Urban Meyer is doing for a friend? GBag discusses.

www.audacy.com
105.3 The Fan

105.3 The Fan

Dallas, TX
492
Followers
1K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

All the top sports stories from Dallas, including the Cowboys, Rangers, Mavericks and more.

 http://audacy.com/1053thefan
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Big Lead

Tim Tebow Jerseys Selling Like Hot Takes

Tim Tebow made his tight end debut at Jacksonville Jaguars mini-camp on Thursday. He wore a jersey. You can now buy a version of that jersey at the NFL's official shop. And boy, are people doing just that. According to Adam Schefter, the top five selling things on the NFL's website right now are Tebow-related.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Peter King thinks it's possible Jags could sign Tim Tebow after rookie mini-camp

With the NFL Draft in the books, it seems the Jacksonville Jaguars won’t be able to shake the name of Tim Tebow, who worked out as a tight end for the team earlier this offseason. The internet’s intrigue in a Tebow signing with the Jags only got stronger after the draft where the Jags selected Ohio State’s Luke Farrell, who was known as a blocking tight end prospect more than a receiver.
NFLBleacher Report

Tim Tebow Rumors: Jaguars Waiting Until After Rookie Minicamp to Make Decision

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly waiting until the end of rookie minicamp to assess their roster and determine whether to sign Tim Tebow after he had a workout with the team last month. Peter King of NBC Sports reported the Jaguars want to evaluate fifth-round pick Luke Farrell before deciding...
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jags to sign Tim Tebow to a 1-year deal as a TE

It appears the Jacksonville Jaguars have seen enough from Tim Tebow to conclude that he’s worth a look in camp. Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the organization will be signing the former first-round draft pick, but as expected, it will be at tight end. This news comes...
NFLYardbarker

Dez Bryant salty about Tim Tebow getting signed by Jags

Bryant spent some time out of the NFL after being cut by the Dallas Cowboys. He missed the entire 2018 season due to an Achilles tendon injury and declined to play in 2019. Then he signed with the Ravens late last season and played in six games for Baltimore. Bryant...
NFLNBC Sports

Jaguars plan to sign Tim Tebow

Monday began with word from Peter King in Football Morning in America that the Jaguars could sign Tim Tebow after this week’s rookie minicamp and it appears the wheels for that signing are already in motion. NFL Media reports that the Jaguars are planning to sign Tebow, who will be...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Former Texas football QB Chris Simms slams Jags signing Tim Tebow

A free agent signing that took the NFL by storm this week saw the former Florida Gators’ star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow get picked up by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Tebow will now get to be reunited with his former head coach at Florida Urban Meyer with the Jags. As one of the most interesting moves of the NFL offseason thus far, a former big-name Texas football quarterback pitched his opinion on the matter.
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Let Tim Tebow Pursue His Passion

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reportedly sign former Heisman winner & NFL QB Tim Tebow to play tight end, and the sports world is not happy about it. Meanwhile, the New York Giants reportedly have Kelvin Benjamin trying out as a Tight End as well. Listen in as Jonas Knox explains why the criticism of Tebow and the Jaguars is overblown, and why Tebow should be allowed to chase his passions!
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Why Tim Tebow is Making an NFL Comeback

Jason Smith: “THIS is why Tim Tebow is going to try out in the NFL. This is why this story is happening today, and you’re going to say ‘Okay, NOW I get it.’ The one thing that Tim Tebow has loved across his career has been ATTENTION. He LOVES the attention. As great of a role model that he is and for all the great things that he has done he loves attention. Football has given him everything he has in life, but what’s the one thing he hasn’t really gotten? A chance to say GOODBYE and one last time in the limelight as a football player before he officially announces his retirement. This is what’s going to happen, Urban Meyer is doing him a favor. Tebow is going to show up, try to train a little bit at tight end while there’s really no damage being done by giving him reps at camp and at minicamp. This isn’t him taking a job from somebody else, half the players don’t even wanna be there and it’s not as highly attended as it normally was in the past, so Tebow is going to get some time. The Tebow story is going to gain traction and it’s going to be a big story for about a week and a half. He’s going to show up, do interviews, talk to people, play tight end – this thing is going to play out for a couple weeks and then Tebow is going to say ‘you know what, I tried, I’ve given football everything I had, and I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game.' This way he gets one last relevancy where people are talking about him and he gets the sendoff that the guy deserves. The guy is probably the greatest college football player I’ve ever seen. For what he’s done, Heisman Trophy, college football National Championships, he was THAT good. He won a playoff game in the NFL and was a cult-figure for a little while. But he hasn’t had a chance to say goodbye, and this is what he wants, and this is what Urban Meyer and the Jaguars are giving him… There’s no way he honestly thinks ‘I’m going coming back and I’m going to play.’ It’s not happening at a new position at 34 years old. This is his chance to get an extended goodbye and a little bit of relevancy.” (Full Segment Above)
NFLPride Of Detroit

Just a thought on Tim Tebow

Not that I give a darn about Tim Tebow, and/or the Jacksonville Jaguars, but I just wanted to float a question to the POD network. I was just wondering how many more games/years Tebow needs to play to collect an NFL retirement? This whole Tebow matter is kind of weird, but wonder if Tim reached out to his old coach to see if he can catch on long enough to meet some sort of retirement threshold? Following the money is the only way this makes any sense?
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Jaguars' interest in signing Tim Tebow makes absolutely zero sense

This is the online version of our morning newsletter, The Morning Win. Subscribe to get irreverent and incisive sports stories, delivered to your mailbox every morning. So it looks like Tim Tebow is going to get another shot in the NFL as it was reported on Monday that he and the Jaguars will soon be agreeing on a one-year deal that will give the former QB a shot at making the team… as a tight end.
NFLPosted by
105.3 The Fan

What are the Cowboys needs after the draft?

Now that the 2021 NFL Draft has ended, what needs are still at the top of the list of the Cowboys? Do they still need to address the secondary? Offensive line? Shan & RJ run through what they believe the team should address before the season.
NFLoutkick.com

Urban Meyer: Jags Assistants Blown Away By Tim Tebow Workout

Urban Meyer says Tim Tebow is a maniac, but in a good way. So the new Jaguars coach would happily welcome Tebow as a new Jaguars tight end. Tebow hasn’t played in the NFL in nine years, but he recently worked out for the Jaguars. Reports indicate Tebow is on the brink of signing a one-year deal with Jacksonville.