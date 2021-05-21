5 Things to Know about the IEA’s Roadmap to Net Zero by 2050

To avoid the worst impacts of climate change and realize the goals of the Paris Agreement, greenhouse gas emissions should fall to net zero by mid-century and then reach net negative emissions thereafter. Responding to the science, 60 countries, as well as scores of companies and cities, have already adopted net-zero targets, and many more are expected to do so. To the extent that such net-zero targets are robust, it will be even more critical to set in motion policies, actions and investments that match the speed and scale required to realize a net-zero future. What should this future look like in the energy sector, which is responsible for roughly three-quarters of all greenhouse gas emissions? What does it mean in terms of the types of actions that investors, the private sector, governments and consumers need to take today, in the next decade and beyond?