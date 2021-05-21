newsbreak-logo
Cleveland, OH

Jarvis Landry charity softball game returns to Classic Park in June

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
 1 day ago
Jarvis Landry announced his charity softball game will return to Classic Park in Eastlake this June. Cleveland native and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce will lead the opposing team.

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

