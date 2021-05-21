Jarvis Landry charity softball game returns to Classic Park in June

Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle Telegram and BrownsZone.com joined Baskin and Phelps to talk Browns with Rookie Mini Camp going down over the weekend. They start by talking OTAs and mandatory minicamp coming up in June. They also talk about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and how he’s going to play in this Browns defense. Then they talk about the big issue among multiple teams throughout the NFL and that is the offseason team activities and how JC Tretter will stand firm on the OTA issue on the side of the NFLPA. Then they talk about what to do with Baker Mayfield and his contract. Scott says that we might not see the issue with OTAs resolved and the organization does have some pressure to sign Baker since they’ve decided Baker is their guy long term, find out why he thinks that by listening here!