Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Few design choices can transform architecture and interiors the way that color can. For architects José Selgas and Lucía Cano of Madrid-based practice SelgasCano, buildings and projects should be as formally and spatially diverse as they are colorful. As a firm that centers on human experience, the practice explores the boundaries of construction, shades and hues to discover how transparency and light shape perception. Combining new materials with a broad color palette and creating connections to nature, they are rethinking what it means to make designs that are equal parts surprising, modern and inviting.