Royal Expert Has A Bold Claim About Harry And William's Reactions To Diana Investigation
When Princess Diana's 1995 interview aired, it became an immediate sensation across the world. People were eager to hear what Diana had to say about her life as a royal and, more specifically, her marriage with Prince Charles, which seemed to be on the rocks. Needless to say, the interview did reveal some bombshells, and many people still see it as a tipping point for Diana as she moved away from the royal family.www.nickiswift.com