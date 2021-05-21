Royal Expert Has A Bold Claim About Harry And William's Reactions To Diana Investigation

Though things are still tense between Prince Harry and his family, a royal expert predicts that the arrival of his and Meghan Markle's daughter could help mend the rift. "The birth of a baby is always a great unifier for a family and I’m sure all sides of the Sussex family will want to celebrate with Harry and Meghan," royal expert Nick Bullen noted to Us Weekly. "I think you can be absolutely certain that Harry and Meghan will be jumping on a Zoom call to introduce Her Majesty to her 11th great-grandchild."