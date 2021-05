At one point or another in your life, you have probably experienced the psychological phenomenon known as semantic satiation. A word repeated over and over again suddenly loses all of its meaning and becomes nothing more than meaningless sounds. This is what has happened to the word "innovation" over the course of the past decade. It is the buzzword to end all buzzwords, the go-to response for everybody from entrepreneurs to politicians who are asked "what is the secret to success?" And just as with semantic satiation, the overuse and generalization of the word has led to a loss of what it means when we say we need more innovation. Instead, it is often used as an avoidant catch-all, to the point that you will often hear the redundant phrase, "to be innovative, we have to encourage innovation."