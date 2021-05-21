newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Workouts

ASK ANDY: ‘What’s the one fitness tool I should bring with me when I travel?’

By Andy McDermott
Posted by 
Muscle And Fitness
Muscle And Fitness
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06xiVn_0a7BcH1P00
Courtesy of Andy McDermott

There are a few good candidates when it comes to a portable fitness tool that offer a variety of workout options. I am a big fan of a TRX suspension trainer, but it might not be in everyone’s travel budget. There are various sliders you can pack in your bag, but unless you are on carpet or a smooth floor, they won’t leave your bag. The old-school jump rope is a tried-and-true way to burn calories and fire up plenty of muscle groups, but bouncing for 10 minutes or more can get old.

So, what’s the winner? The one fitness tool or gym equipment that I recommend you take with you is the elastic band. Even better, take a set of three bands to get a range of resistance for different exercises. These are relatively inexpensive — a quick online search shows many sets for less than $25. I have had the same set for years, with relatively heavy use, so I know they last a long time. Bands are extremely portable, even with the handles, you can fold them up into a small footprint and shove them in any backpack.

But what’s most important is that bands enable you to train all the main muscle groups in your body, wherever you are! An elastic band with handles is basically a gym in a bag, so anyone can get a great workout, anywhere.

last week’s article about the most effective way to train in 30 minutes or less, you can apply those same principles here, leveraging the bands to target the upper-body or lower-body muscle groups. Add in some type of running/walking/jumping and some core, and you have a fat-burning, muscle-building circuit workout that travels with you.

You can substitute an elastic band into most exercises to add some resistance. Refer to last week’s article for the videos with over 100 exercises that target the shoulders, chest, back, legs, and core muscle groups. Of course, an elastic band won’t replicate a heavy bench press or a loaded deadlift, but it can still tax your muscle fibers and force them to adapt and grow, while burning calories and helping you get leaner and meaner.

Some of my favorite exercises with bands include back rows, chest presses, squat to lateral raise, an overhead triceps extension, and a biceps curl. Incorporate these into a circuit workout or create your own routine using an elastic band.

Andy McDermott is a proponent of basic truths about health and wellness, based on lessons he’s learned personally over a lifetime of fitness. He got his first personal training certification in 1999 while working at Bally’s gym in Chicago. He completed the 40 Hour EXOS Sports Performance Mentorship, TRX Instructor certification, and earned his third-degree Black Belt in tae kwon do. While serving as a police officer on the Tactical Response Unit of the Phoenix Police Department, Andy served as Subject Matter Expert/Lead Instructor in Physical Training of all Arizona Law Enforcement. He’s won the National Championship at the US Police and Fire Games in the event called Toughest Competitor Alive. He played professional soccer for seven seasons after graduating from Northwestern University. He also holds the US Soccer National Coaching A License. Andy has published more than 100 articles and videos for national media publications. Andy posts fitness challenges on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

Muscle And Fitness

Muscle And Fitness

843
Followers
186
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Your ultimate source for workouts, diet plans, motivation, and expert advice on gaining strength, losing fat and building the body you want.

 https://muscleandfitness.com/feed/newsbreak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calories#Online Training#Professional Training#Physical Training#Bally#Northwestern University#Arizona Law Enforcement#Tool#Workout Options#Professional Soccer#Core Muscle Groups#Bands#Chest Presses#Legs#Lateral Raise#Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Travel
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Workouts
News Break
Instagram
Related
Posted by
Heidi Vin Cohen

Workouts for People with Limited Mobility

Exercising is the key to living a happier, healthier, and longer life. It would be best if you were fit, even if you're in a wheelchair. Losing mobility is not the end. In case you find yourself in such a situation, be strong. Yes, it's horrifying, but it doesn't mean you wallow in self-pity.
Workoutsgenerationiron.com

This Is How Deep You Should Squat

Which one gives you more gains? The Deep squat or regular parallel squat?. When it comes to leg training there seems to be a constant emphasis on knee pain and protecting the joint from damage. And why the hell not? The knees are perhaps the most important body parts to maintain for any athlete, serious or otherwise. Knee health is paramount for peak performance.
Workoutsfitandwell.com

Can you touch your toes? This is why flexibility is so important

Do us a quick favour, please: stand up, bend at the hips and try and touch your toes while keeping your legs as straight as you can. Can you do it?. If you can, that presumably means you've been doing your stretching exercises. Touching your toes displays lots of flexibility in your glutes, back, calves and hamstrings. It's a great yardstick to measure your mobility by. Yes, you can pick something off the floor, but if you're using one the best treadmill or best exercise bike in the gym or at home, your lower body has a greater range of motion, which means you're less likely to injure yourself.
WorkoutsSaipan Tribune

Work out with a personal trainer at Latte Built

Do you have a fitness goal that seems impossible to reach? Are you getting ready to get that summer physique? Latte Built located along Beach Road in Oleai will help you all the way to achieve it with their “two-person personal training” promotion. According to Latte Built owner Derek Cutting, having a personal trainer could be one the best investments one can make when it comes to overall well-being.
YogaTMZ.com

The Netflix of At-Home Fitness Routines is Here, Subscribe Now!!!

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Accomplishing your wellness goals can be as easy as hopping onto Netflix and choosing from a massive menu ... at least if you have this in your back pocket, that is. You can leave pricey...
WorkoutsCosmopolitan

8 of the best mini trampolines for exercising at home

We love any exercise that's fun, can be done to good music and is low intensity (it's always a good idea to have something to offset those intense treadmill sessions or HIIT classes - no matter your age, your joints will thank you for it!). So, what could be better than a mini trampoline, also known as a trampette (which sounds like an insult... but isn't. Promise!).
Workoutsblissmark.com

We did this 30-minute trampoline workout — and it really works

Trampolines are much more than a way to tire out the kids on a summer afternoon. It turns out that trampolines can be part of a home workout for adults, too. YouTube, Instagram, and other video-sharing platforms host a slew of workouts designed for these small trampolines. Many of these run for only 30 minutes, offering a quick but effective alternative to a long gym session.
WorkoutsPosted by
SPY

The Best Workout Shoes, As Recommended By Personal Trainers

An integral part of working out is having the right gear, including shoes. And while it is easy to head to your favorite brick and mortar, finding the right pair of sneakers can be a tad trickier online, as there are so many choices from so many different brands. “Whether you’re walking, running, or performing a studio workout, choosing the correct pair of sneakers is essential for each activity,” says Ben Walker, personal training specialist, and owner of Anywhere Fitness.
Workoutsboxrox.com

10 Great Glute Exercises Every CrossFit Athlete Needs to Do (Men and Women)

The banded swing is a terrific conditioning move as well as strength builder. The speed of the eccentric contraction is much faster with the band tension and therefore will require more force absorption, a stronger and tighter core catch position, and finally a more powerful hip extensions. The result is reinforcing great mechanics even more.
Yogafairfieldcitizenonline.com

Find Time to Exercise This Summer With the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App

Finding time to work out is important for every entrepreneur. Exercise helps clear your mind, gives your body a burst of energy, and can make you more productive. Plus, it just breaks up the massive to-do list you always have looming over you. But with the world returning back to some semblance of normal, things in your professional and personal lives are probably both picking up. It's hard to find time for that exercise. Fortunately, you don't have to change your routine up all that much to squeeze in a workout. Not when you have the Openfit Fitness & Wellness App.
Workoutsheidipowell.net

Busy Mom-Approved At-Home Full Body Workout

You guys, let’s be honest: While we may have the best intentions to set aside an hour for some sweat-it-out, self-care, “me” time in the gym, life doesn’t always play out that way. Lack of time might seem like a setback, but every busy mama’s superpower is the ability to pivot, right? If you find yourself short on time, pivot and get in a great sweat with this full body at-home workout. Why full body? Well, it’s the best way to hit all your muscle groups in a shorter period of time.
Yogahealthdigest.com

The Fitness Youtuber Less Than 5% Of People Would Trust To Be Their Personal Trainer

Signing up for a gym can be daunting compared to signing in to YouTube. Perhaps that's part of the reason some people prefer working out at home. Over the years, the video-sharing platform has become an odd hybrid of cable TV, special interest videos, fan works, and educational videos. These include guided workouts using every technique from ballet to Pilates to aeroboxing to tai chi.
FitnessPosted by
Muscle And Fitness

Paul and Sandy Sklar Share Family Fitness Fun Tips

Paul and Sandy Sklar have made fitness a family affair. The first family of fitness’s relationship has grown from trainer-client to husband, wife and parents, with their common bond being self improvement. They’ve turned their gym passion into a successful career of training, teaching and inspiring both clients and social media followers to better themselves by focusing on their fitness goals.
Fitnesshauteliving.com

Josh Duhamel Spills His Fitness Routine And 7 Gym-Bag Essentials

Whether you know him for his recurring role in the Transformers films or his swoon-worthy acting in Safe Haven, Josh Duhamel has certainly mastered how to look great in the spotlight. And now with Duhamel’s latest gig playing a superhero in Jupiter’s Legacy, it’s no surprise that the 48-year-old actor needed to get shredded in order to take on the role of The Utopian (the team leader of a super-powered family) in the Netflix series.
Public Healthvinepair.com

Ask Adam: When Should I Wear My Mask When Dining Out?

It goes without saying that when you are not seated at your table at a restaurant, your mask most definitely needs to be on. This includes when you are waiting for the bathroom, popping up to grab a napkin, or greeting someone who just joined your party. Apart from this hard-and-fast rule, many restaurants have their own requirements that they post for what is expected of you when you’re at the table — and if they do, follow these. If nothing is posted online or at the door or window of the restaurant, here is your best bet when it comes to etiquette and ensuring the staff that you are just as respectful of them as they are of you.