Australian trio The Goon Sax have announced their third album, Mirror II, which will be their first album for Matador and out July 9. Riley Jones, Louis Forster, and James Harrison made the record with producer John Parish (PJ Harvey, Aldous Harding) at Geoff Barrow's Invada Studios in Bristol, and it feels a bit different than 2016's Up to Anything and 2018's We're Not Talking, with a darker and more intense sound. “The first two albums are inherently linked," says Forster. "They had three-word titles; they went together. This one definitely felt like going back to square one and starting again, and that was really freeing.”