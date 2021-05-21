newsbreak-logo
White House to Use Dating Apps to Encourage Vaccinations

By Theodore Bunker
NewsMax.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe White House is teaming up with some of the most popular dating apps in the country to encourage users to get the COVID-19 vaccine, NBC News reports. Tinder, OKCupid, Bumble, Match, and Hinge, among others, have all agreed to offer badges to users to show their vaccination status and provide premium content to those who have been fully vaccinated. They will also add filters to show users that have been vaccinated, with OKCupid offering a new matching system that allows users to search according to vaccination status, and show links to vaccine.gov that can help people find out how they can get the vaccine.

