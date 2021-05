Work has been completed to remove a weir on Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux. A weir is a structure that is put across a waterway to control the flow of water. In Thibodaux’s case, the weir was built in 1969 because the Bayou Lafourche Fresh Water District lacked the pumping ability or infrastructure to control the water levels, officials said. The weir created a reservoir for treatment facilities and sugar mills to the north.