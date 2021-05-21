newsbreak-logo
Software

Splunk : SOAR in Seconds with Splunk Feature Overviews

By Olivia Courtney
 1 day ago

There's a lot to love about a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tool. A SOAR tool can orchestrate security actions (like investigations, triage, response) across various security products in a team's arsenal, and automate otherwise manual repetitive security tasks. By automating a majority of alert triage and incident response, this frees up time for security teams to focus on mission-critical tasks.

ComputersPosted by
Hacker Noon

Smart Contracts: An Overview

Blockchain technology has significantly changed the entire cryptographic space. Its key features are simplicity, decentralization, security, and immutability. It is these qualities that have brought technology great popularity. However, there is one more thing that has heightened public interest in technology - the lack of intermediaries in financial transactions. Mostly, this is the merit of smart contracts, which allow you to save time and make transactions faster, more cost-effective, and more efficient.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Adsonica and Aqfer Introduce Audio Analytics for the Display Networks

Adsonica, the leading audio display advertising solution, officially announced today the availability of audio analytics powered by Aqfer, a world-class enterprise data platform provider. Adsonica’s display ads combine audio and image in a single image file, without video, coding, or multiple file management. Audio ads, including Adsonica’s audio display ads,...
BusinessVentureBeat

Splunk to buy security intelligence-sharing startup TruStar

Splunk today announced it plans to acquire security software company TruStar for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will add TruStar’s cloud-native, cyber intelligence-sharing capabilities and automated processes to Splunk’s growing cybersecurity portfolio. “TruStar will help us get even better at predictive threat assessments by strengthening our threat intelligence framework. This...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Neural Networks Backpropagation Made Easy

A friendly guide to the mathematical intuition behind vanilla Neural Networks. Understanding the mathematic operands behind Neural Networks (NNs) is highly important for the data scientist capabilities, in designing an efficient deep model. In this article, the high-level calculus of a fully connected NN will be demonstrated, with focus on the backward propagation step. The article is oriented to people with basic knowledge of NNs, that seek to dive deeper into the NNs structure.
SoftwareNeowin

Teams Webinars now generally available, Presenter mode comes to PowerPoint Live

Microsoft today announced that it is making generally available two new capabilities for Teams – Webinars and PowerPoint Live. The webinar capability was first announced as coming to Pro plan users via a Message Center notification back in February. However, the ‘Pro’ plan mention was later clarified as being incorrect, with the company saying that it will launch the feature as part of the current subscription for enterprises. PowerPoint Live began rolling out in March and is now generally available.
Technologycisco.com

Wireless Security Solutions Overview

Enterprise network is undergoing digitization through multiple technological transitions that include explosion of connected and IoT devices in the network and the movement of applications and services to the cloud. Of the 29.3 billion networking devices that are forecasted to be seen in the network by 2023, 50% are expected to be IoT devices. Cloud based applications and services are expected to be accessed from multiple sites and locations, both on and off of the Enterprise network. These new trends and network transitions have not only increased the threat surface but also has advanced the sophistication of the attacks. Securing and protecting the Enterprise infrastructure has become top of the mind for network administrators and customers. With the advances and ratifications in the Wi-Fi standard, wireless has become the de facto standard of access technology in the Enterprise network. However, due to the inherent nature of the wireless networks, it becomes even more important to detect and protect not only the network infrastructure and users, but also to secure the air.
Technologyaithority.com

Splunk and Carahsoft Work With Microsoft to Deliver Cloud-Based Data Analytics and Services for Government Agencies on Microsoft Azure

Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure Helps Agencies Improve Services, Increase Agility and Reduce Costs. Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, and Splunk, Inc., provider of the Data-to-Everything Platform, announced the availability of Splunk Enterprise Transformation with Azure for public sector customers. This solution brings together the full capabilities of Splunk Enterprise, Microsoft Azure and partner led services to deliver a cloud-based, real-time data analytics platform.
Softwaremartechseries.com

K2View Releases Market’s First Operational Data Fabric to Deliver a Trusted, Holistic, and Real-Time View of Customer and Business Data

K2View, a global leader in operational data management and governance solutions, today announced new platform capabilities to support high-scale operational use cases in the enterprise, effectively making it the market’s first and only operational data fabric. Marketing Technology News: KX Partners With Microsoft To Take Streaming Analytics To The Cloud.
Electronicsprima-coffee.com

Video Overview | Hario Switch

The Hario Switch is a game changer! Providing several methods to brew, this hybrid brewer meets several needs by offering options to brew as an immersion or pour over method. It boasts a similar design to the classic Hario V60 but with a switch that allows the user to decide when the draw down begins.
Softwareamazon.com

Where Does a Customer Data Platform Fit in With My AWS Data Lake?

When it comes to evaluating tools and technologies that focus on customer data, it can be difficult to understand exactly how one tool differentiates from the next. This is especially true as more IT and developers begin to enter into the conversation and help lines of business evaluate tools and technologies that help them take advantage of customer data.
Softwareaithority.com

How to Leverage AI in Your Marketing Tech Stack for Better ROI After COVID

Over the past year, the business landscape has changed dramatically and now Marketing and Sales teams are being pressed hard to produce results in a new, virtual world. Although the pandemic has forced many companies to tighten their belts and downsize, smart leaders know they must invest in the right technology to ensure that their remaining team members are successful.
Computerspagetable.com

Commodore’s Assemblers: Overview

Commodore used 5 different assemblers, most of them in-house tools, to build the ROMs for their Computers like the PET, the C64 and the C128. Nevertheless, all Commodore source files, from 1975 to 1990, share a common format and use the same assembly directives. This series of articles describes each of these assemblers.
Businesswashingtonexec.com

Top 20 Cloud Execs to Watch in 2021: Splunk’s Teresa Carlson

Teresa Carlson joined Splunk in April from Amazon Web Services, where she was vice president of worldwide public sector and industries. Now, Carlson leads and works closely with Splunk’s sales, customer success and marketing leaders. She also leads efforts to align and drive the company’s ongoing business transformations across its go-to-market segments.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
Technologyinforisktoday.com

Taking on SOAR: The Challenges and Opportunities

How are security orchestration, automation and response technologies, or SOAR, affecting the organizations that adopt them?. SOAR is a broad term for technologies that aim to streamline management of the detection of threats and automate responses. Automation is seen as the solution to cope with an ever-increasing number of alerts, which will continue to rise as more IoT devices are deployed.
Softwarebetterprogramming.pub

How To Manage Linux Servers in a Web Browser

An introduction to Cockpit, an easy-to-use web-based admin tool. Monitoring your system is a crucial step to ensure that everything is working fine. If you are in front of the computer, you typically run commands like top, htop, and df in your terminal. Wouldn’t it be nice to handle the server remotely via a web browser?
InternetSearchengineland.com

Google Ads announces privacy-focused changes for Analytics, Tag Manager and enhanced conversions

In a Google Marketing Livestream preview announcement of upcoming product launches, Vidhya Srinivasan, Vice President of Engineering at Google Ads, wrote about machine learning in Google Analytics, consent mode for Tag Manager, and enhanced conversions with first-party data. Machine learning extended to behavioral analytics in Google Analytics. Google announced GA4...
Softwarearxiv.org

An Overview of Computer Supported Query Formulation

Most present day organisations make use of some automated information system. This usually means that a large body of vital corporate information is stored in these information systems. As a result, an essential function of information systems should be the support of disclosure of this information. We purposely use the...
BusinessDark Reading

Splunk to Acquire TruStar for Data Management

Splunk said it will integrate TruStar's data-sharing capabilities into its Data-to-Everything platform following the acquisition. Splunk plans to acquire threat intelligence management provider TruStar to bring its intel-sharing and automation capabilities into its portfolio. TruStar was founded by Patrick Coughlin and Paul Kurtz in 2014 as a cloud-native tool designed...
SoftwareGigaom

A Question for Kubernetes: Enabling Data Storage

In a rapidly changing and unpredictable enterprise technology landscape, flexibility rules the day. That’s why businesses of all sizes are embracing hybrid cloud strategies for data and application mobility and agility. Enter Kubernetes, a portable, extensible, open-source platform for managing containerized workloads and services. In the latest GigaOm research report, Key Criteria for Evaluating Kubernetes Data Storage, analysts Enrico Signoretti, Max Mortillaro, Arjan Timmerman examine the ongoing storage questions around Kubernetes adoption.