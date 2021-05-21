Splunk : SOAR in Seconds with Splunk Feature Overviews
There's a lot to love about a Security Orchestration, Automation and Response (SOAR) tool. A SOAR tool can orchestrate security actions (like investigations, triage, response) across various security products in a team's arsenal, and automate otherwise manual repetitive security tasks. By automating a majority of alert triage and incident response, this frees up time for security teams to focus on mission-critical tasks.www.marketscreener.com