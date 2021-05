AUGUSTA — Together with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) two-week Click It or Ticket Campaign, the Maine Buckle Up. No Excuses! Campaign kicks-off on May 24 with State police, municipal police, and sheriff departments stepping up patrols through June 6, 2021. These campaigns are intended to raise awareness about the importance of seat belt safety. “Our sole purpose is to save lives and raise awareness about the importance of always wearing your seat belt”, says Lauren Stewart, Director of the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety. “It’s takes just one second to make it click and it could save your life”.