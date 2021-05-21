Man Vying For Cheney's House Seat Impregnated 14-Year-Old Girl When He Was 18, Compares It to 'Romeo and Juliet'
After voting to impeach former President Trump and getting ousted as head of the GOP Conference Chair, Rep. Liz Cheney now has to fend off a slew of Wyomingites with their sights set on her House seat. One of them is Anthony Bouchard, a conservative Republican and a member of the Wyoming Senate. But Bouchard is juggling a controversy of his own: On Thursday, he revealed that he impregnated a 14-year-old girl when he was 18, comparing their whirlwind romance to Romeo and Juliet.theslot.jezebel.com