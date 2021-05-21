Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See

It's that time of year again, folks: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is coming up sometime in June, and it's sure to bring excellent deals on whatever you're looking to buy this summer, whether you're browsing for cheap games, a new headset, or splurging on a TV or laptop. When it comes to the best Prime Day deals, we always have an idea of what to expect, though naturally there'll always be some surprises that pop up during the event itself. We're here to break down the best Prime Day deals we can reasonably expect to see this year, including the type of gaming deals that'll probably be on offer as well.