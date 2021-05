My cockapoo is almost 6 months old, and I am reading up on getting her spayed, which I presume should be done relatively soon. I wondered if you have any experience with the laparoscopic spay, since I don’t think my vet provides for this type of procedure. Is it a safer and superior procedure when compared to the traditional way of spaying a dog? From my reading, I surmise that it might be a better way to go about having her spayed and wonder if you think I should look for a facility that does it that way. How common is laparoscopic surgery for this kind of procedure? I’m open to your suggestions.