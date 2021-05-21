Black Ops Cold War May 21 Patch Lets You Use Black Ops 4 Audio, Baseball Bat Coming Tomorrow
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has received another update not long after the bigger Season 3 Reloaded update went live earlier this week. The May 21 update for Black Ops Cold War brings back the Multi-Team Elimination and Multi-Team Moshpit modes, which were removed earlier this week due to performance issues. This update also unlocks the option to use the hit marker and headshot sounds from Black Ops 4 if you want.