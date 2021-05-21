newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Black Ops Cold War May 21 Patch Lets You Use Black Ops 4 Audio, Baseball Bat Coming Tomorrow

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has received another update not long after the bigger Season 3 Reloaded update went live earlier this week. The May 21 update for Black Ops Cold War brings back the Multi-Team Elimination and Multi-Team Moshpit modes, which were removed earlier this week due to performance issues. This update also unlocks the option to use the hit marker and headshot sounds from Black Ops 4 if you want.

www.gamespot.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Cold War#Warzone#Audio Player#New Black#War Heroes#Reloaded#Black Ops 4#Melee#The Death Machine#First Blood Multiplayer#Ui#Audio Settings#Multi Team Moshpit Modes#Zombies#Developer Treyarch#Personal Multiplayer#Weapons Custom Mods#Double Xp#Player Names
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Call of Duty
News Break
Call of Duty: Warzone
Related
Video Gamesvgr.com

How to Unlock the CARV.2 in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3

When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3 first launched, fans were treated to one extra new weapon than usual. Rather than launching with two, Treyarch chose to release three weapons at once. Now, the fourth new weapon of the season has arrived, and it’s a formidable addition to the game’s armoury; the CARV.2 tactical rifle.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Rumor: Rambo, John McClane Coming To Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War And Warzone

As Call of Duty continues to embrace the 80s with content for both Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, there are rumors swirling about some iconic characters from that era coming to the game(s) as operator skins. The official Call of Duty twitter has been the source of speculation here based on some not-so-cryptic tweets hinting at Rambo a little while ago, and the Die Hard protagonist more recently. You can see those tweets below here and connect the dots.
Video Gamesupcomer.com

The best FARA 83 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 3

In Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Treyarch has done a fantastic job of making sure most weapons are viable in one way or another. From the assault rifles to light machine guns, there are few guns that aren’t worth using. This even reigns true for Battle Pass weapons, including the popular FARA 83.
Video Gamesvgr.com

12v12 Moshpit is Coming to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Following hot on the heels from the release of the CARV.2 tactical rifle – the latest new weapon to come to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Season 3 – players will soon get access to a brand-new playlist; 12v12 Moshpit. Coming in an update later this week, this mode promises intense action, thanks to the maps it makes use of.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Smart Apex Legends tip makes Valkyrie perfect counter to door campers

Valkyrie players in Apex Legends have found a great use for her tactical ability, and it’s so simple that it might go under the radar for some. Prior to the start of Apex Legends Season 9: Legacy, there were plenty of rumors about who would be added to the battle royale as the new legend, be it Valk or Blisk.
Video Gamesvgr.com

What to Expect From the Swiss K31 in Black Ops Cold War

Since the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Season 3, players have had the chance to try out several new weapons, from the Ballistic Knife to the CARV.2 tactical rifle, added recently. Among these new weapons, the Swiss K31 sniper rifle sits in an interesting niche, blending accuracy and high damage with mobility.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Apex Legends: Legacy Update Is The Saviour Apex Needed

Apex Legends launched out of the shadows of Titanfall 2 back in February 2019 to huge support. It has the feel of Titanfall, an expansion of the lore following the main series’s story, and a coherent battle royale game focused around different legends with different abilities. While Apex has dealt with its fair share of issues, from gun and character balance, to the very shaky launch of the new season, entitled Legacy, the game is still running as strong, if not stronger than ever. That’s the point though, because even though this new season didn’t start on the best of terms with players, this may be the season that breaks Apex into the mainstream, and even gets eSports running.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Apex Legends Valkyrie analysis guide – The queen of movement

Season 9 introduces the flight fanatic, Valkyrie, to the Apex Legends roster. She soars into the battle royale with her custom jetpack and the typical hotshot pilot confidence. Her attitude is justified because she’s got the skillset to back it up. This Apex Legends guide will teach you all the ins and outs of Valkyrie’s abilities and give you some tips to take her to greater heights.
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Explosive 2D action adventure of Blast Brigade announced for console and PC

Inspired by the most hardcore action movies of the 1980s, Blast Brigade is getting set to deliver bullet-hell mayhem to console and PC players later this year. Coming from the Allods Team Arcade, a new team found in the MY.GAMES development family, Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread (to give the full name) is readying itself to provide players on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and PC the chance to enjoy some explosive, single-player, 2D action-adventure platforming later in 2021.
Video Gamespsu.com

Hunter’s Arena: Legends Is A Demon Hunting Battle Royale Launching Into Closed Beta On PS5 And PS4 Next Week

Mantisco, the team behind Hunter’s Arena: Legends have announced that its battle royale game will be launching into closed beta on PS5 and PS4 on May 14, 2021. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, the title is a 30 player PvP and PvE battle royale set in the age of Demon Hunters. As a Hunter, you will fight demons that have appeared, all while taking on other Hunters trying to achieve the same goal as you. PvE enemies will be located in high-risk dungeons with their own bosses, allowing you to gain the upper hand in matches.