newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic, VA

Atlantic 10 announces VCU as host of next week's league baseball tournament

By Wayne Epps
Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official: VCU will host the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament at The Diamond for the first time next week. The Atlantic 10 announced it Friday afternoon. Even as other teams around the league finish A-10 play Friday and Saturday, no team could mathematically catch up to first-place VCU’s winning percentage in league play, of .813. Winning percentage is the determining factor for this year’s seeding. The Rams are 33-14 overall and 13-3 against A-10 competition.

richmond.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlantic, VA
Local
Virginia College Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Madison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Atlantic League#The League#Diamond League#Atlantic 10#League Baseball#First Place Vcu#League Play#Games#A 10 Competition#Finished Friday#Double Elimination#Tickets#Spectators#Travel Exposure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NCAA
News Break
Virginia Commonwealth University
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia Statesportswar.com

Virginia Tech Linebacker Ratings In The Pro Football Focus Era

We now continue with our regularly scheduled articles on Pro Football Focus ratings for each of Virginia Tech’s positions since 2014. We’ve worked our way through most of the team at this point, and today we’ll continue with the linebackers. Note: this article doesn’t include the whip/nickel position, as I...
Virginia StateNBC Sports

DeMatha head coach Mike Jones joins staff at Virginia Tech

After nearly two decades coaching one of the best high school basketball programs in the country, DeMatha head coach Mike Jones is heading to Blacksburg to become an associate head coach at Virginia Tech. “DeMatha Catholic High School is so proud of and happy for Coach Jones. His tenure as...
Atlantic, VAfordham.edu

Softball Sweeps Atlantic 10 Weekly Awards

Newport News, Va. – After a 6-0 week, including a four-game sweep of Massachusetts over the weekend, Fordham softball has swept this week’s Atlantic 10 awards. Madie Aughinbaugh was named Player of the Week, Devon Miller the Pitcher of the Week, and Michaela Carter the Rookie of the Week. It is the 12th time that the Rams have swept or had a share of all three awards since joining the league in 1996. It is Aughinbaugh’s third Player of the Week honor, Miller’s third Pitcher award, and Carter’s first career accolade.