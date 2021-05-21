Atlantic 10 announces VCU as host of next week's league baseball tournament

Newport News, Va. – After a 6-0 week, including a four-game sweep of Massachusetts over the weekend, Fordham softball has swept this week’s Atlantic 10 awards. Madie Aughinbaugh was named Player of the Week, Devon Miller the Pitcher of the Week, and Michaela Carter the Rookie of the Week. It is the 12th time that the Rams have swept or had a share of all three awards since joining the league in 1996. It is Aughinbaugh’s third Player of the Week honor, Miller’s third Pitcher award, and Carter’s first career accolade.