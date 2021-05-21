Atlantic 10 announces VCU as host of next week's league baseball tournament
It’s official: VCU will host the Atlantic 10 baseball tournament at The Diamond for the first time next week. The Atlantic 10 announced it Friday afternoon. Even as other teams around the league finish A-10 play Friday and Saturday, no team could mathematically catch up to first-place VCU’s winning percentage in league play, of .813. Winning percentage is the determining factor for this year’s seeding. The Rams are 33-14 overall and 13-3 against A-10 competition.richmond.com