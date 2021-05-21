newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boston, MA

For sale: Boston condos near the Southwest Corridor Park

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,
Boston Globe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePROS Newly converted to a condominium, this unit comprises the top two floors of an 1890 brick mansard Victorian in Fort Hill. It features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick throughout. Left of the entry hall, you’ll discover a decorative marble fireplace mantel in the rounded living room. The kitchen is open to the dining area and includes stainless appliances, full-size washer and dryer, and a sunny corner office space. Glass doors open to a deck above the small, fenced yard. Up the skylighted staircase, three bedrooms share a designer-remodeled bath with step-in shower. CONS Off-street parking can be leased for three years, but is not guaranteed after that.

www.bostonglobe.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
City
South Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Real Estate
Boston, MA
Business
City
Boston, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Condos#Street Parking#Floor Space#Office Space#Arborview Realty#Focus Real Estate#The Globe Magazine#Baths#Southwest Corridor Park#Sale#Parking Spaces#Hardwood Floors#Fort Hill#Cons Off Street Parking#Gas Fireplace#Granite Counters#Vaulted Ceilings#Kitchen#Attic Storage#Glass Doors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Boston, MABoston Magazine

On the Market: A Brick Townhouse in the South End with a Dreamy Backyard

You get the best of city living and suburban quiet in this sunny corner unit on a tree-lined street. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $6,499,000. Size: 4,130 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1 half. Have...
Brookline, MABoston Globe

Listed: Stunning woodwork befits this one-bed condo in a former Brookline church

A piece of Brookline history is on the market. That piece is a one-bedroom, 1½-bath condominium inside the former St. Mark’s Methodist Church at 90 Park St. The work of architect George A. Clough — who designed several iconic Boston-area buildings, including Suffolk County Courthouse and The English High School — the Romanesque Revival building was dedicated in the late 1800s and for many years served as a touchstone for the Methodist community in Brookline. The church, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was converted into housing in the 1980s. Now the property’s vast history shines in Unit 31, a 1,220-square-foot condo listed at $949,000.
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Bidding wars on Boston home purchases continue to soar

If your clients’ plans for homebuying this spring include visions of waltzing in with an offer anytime they please, you might want to prepare them to be on their feet for a while. A new report from Redfin noted that the competition is as stiff as ever. Nationwide, the real...
Boston, MAbostonagentmagazine.com

Home equity grows nationwide in first quarter

Residential property equity continued to grow in the first quarter of 2021, with one in three homes considered equity rich, according to ATTOM Data Solutions 2021 U.S. Home Equity & Underwater Report. According to the report, 17.8 million properties in the U.S. had a combined estimated secure loan amount of...
Massachusetts Statetheculturetrip.com

The Best Resorts in Cape Cod, Massachusetts

Cape Cod, a peninsula off southeast Massachusetts, is a year-round destination, with quaint villages offering opportunities to soak in the area’s natural beauty. Sunbathing and whale watching are just as readily accessible as dining at an award-winning restaurant and playing a round of golf. A Cape Cod getaway is one you’ll remember, especially at one of these top resorts – bookable with Culture Trip.
Massachusetts StateWorcester Business Journal

Mass. gas prices reach most expensive level since 2014

The average gasoline price in Massachusetts on Monday increased 5 cents from last week, which comes a week after it rose 6 cents per gallon, according to a report from travel association AAA Northeast. The current average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.91. Two weeks ahead...
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston Business Journal

New startup merges tech and DTC lawn care

Craig Elworthy has spent nearly two decades working in the tech sector as a product manager for email security companies. While he's currently the senior product manager at LinkSquares, a Boston-based artificial intelligence company that aims to help companies as they review and sign contracts online, he's also the founder of Lawnbright, a subscription-based lawn service in Andover that sends its non-toxic products to customers and offers them customized weather updates for a greener backyard.
Boston, MAWBUR

Boston Aligns With State And Is Set To Relax Business Restrictions On May 29

Boston will drop nearly all coronavirus-related restrictions for businesses, beginning on May 29. This aligns with the state's newly fast-tracked timeline for loosening statewide industry precautions. Acting Mayor Kim Janey's update on the city's COVID rules came just a few hours after Republican Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday the state...
Boston, MANECN

Halfway Cafe in Marlborough Has Closed

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A small local group of comfort food restaurants is now down to just two, as another location has shut down. According to multiple sources, the Halfway Cafe in Marlborough is no longer in business, with a Facebook post from the company saying the following:
Boston, MAuniversalhub.com

Boston will follow state and lift most Covid-19 restrictions on May 29

Acting Mayor Kim Janey made the announcement this afternoon, citing continuing increases in vaccination rates and drops in Covid-19 cases and hospitalization. Janey said some 55% of adult Bostonians have gotten at least one shot. Janey and city Health and Human Services Chief Marty Martinez said Boston's Covid-19 numbers are...
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants happy to see lifted restrictions

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Restaurant owners said they’re hopeful that Massachusetts rescinding COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the month will finally bring business back to normal levels. Starting May 29, the state will lift its mask advisory and allow 100 percent capacity at restaurants, Gov. Charlie Baker said Monday....
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Caught in Southie

City of Boston’s following Massachusetts lifting COVID-19 restriction on May 29th

Mayor Kim Janey announced on Monday afternoon that Boston will reopen along with the rest of Massachusetts without COVID-19 restrictions!. Earlier on Monday, Gov. Charlie Baker stated that Massachusetts will drop all remaining COVID-19 restrictions and its mask mandate on May 29th! All businesses will be able to reopen without restrictions and the face covering order will be replaced by the CDC’s new guidance over Memorial Day weekend.
Massachusetts Statewhdh.com

Mass. restaurants seek extension of COVID-19 relief measures

To-go cocktail sales and caps on fees charged by third-party delivery services have helped restaurants keep the lights on while their operations have been limited during the COVID-19 crisis, restaurant owners said Monday as they made the case for extending those temporary measures beyond the current state of emergency. To...