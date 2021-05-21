For sale: Boston condos near the Southwest Corridor Park
PROS Newly converted to a condominium, this unit comprises the top two floors of an 1890 brick mansard Victorian in Fort Hill. It features hardwood floors, high ceilings, and exposed brick throughout. Left of the entry hall, you’ll discover a decorative marble fireplace mantel in the rounded living room. The kitchen is open to the dining area and includes stainless appliances, full-size washer and dryer, and a sunny corner office space. Glass doors open to a deck above the small, fenced yard. Up the skylighted staircase, three bedrooms share a designer-remodeled bath with step-in shower. CONS Off-street parking can be leased for three years, but is not guaranteed after that.www.bostonglobe.com