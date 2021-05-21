newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Birmingham, AL

COVID-19 Vaccine: Another mass vaccination site closing in Birmingham

By WVTM 13 Digital
wvtm13.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A second mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Birmingham is closing due to low demand. Health officials say immunizations remain available for most anyone who wants one. A vaccine site set up outside Birmingham's airport closed Friday because too few people are showing up for shots. UAB's mass...

www.wvtm13.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Coronavirus
City
Center Point, AL
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Coronavirus
Birmingham, AL
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Mass#Health Officials#Pharmacies#Parker High School#Uab Hospital Highlands#Vaccination Clinic#Vaccine Hesitancy#Site Closures#Second Dose Vaccinations#Immunizations#Ala#Dwindling Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
University of Alabama at Birmingham
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Alabama Statewvua23.com

COVID in schools: The numbers are down, but it’s not over

The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama State Department of Education developed a dashboard to track the number of COVID-19 cases for all of Alabama’s school systems. The Alabama COVID-19 K-12 Dashboard provides a statewide view of COVID-19 cases and operating status in the K-12 school setting. While...
Birmingham, ALPosted by
Birmingham Bulletin

COVID-19 vaccine availability: Where to find it Tuesday

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Birmingham: 1. 220 Gadsden Hwy (205) 836-8344; 2. 7501 1st Ave N (205) 833-2972; 3. 105 Inverness Plaza (205) 991-5201; 4. 632 Tuscaloosa Ave (205) 781-8495; 5. 2228 Bessemer Rd (205) 787-4608; 6. 1675 Montclair Rd (205) 592-2424; 7. 5400 Hwy 280 East (205) 980-7670; 8. 1325 Montclair Rd (205) 951-6632; 9. 230 20th St S (205) 250-7174; 10. 3040 Healthy Way (205) 970-7505; 11. 2860 Lakeshore Pkwy (205) 761-4836; 12. 6219 Tattersall Blvd (205) 778-5380; 13. 1944 Montgomery Hwy (205) 987-3413; 14. 410 Doug Baker Blvd (205) 981-7420; 15. 5940 Trussville Crossings Pkwy 205-655-0505; 16. 5410 US-280 (205) 201-7295; 17. 3150 Green Valley Rd 205-967-7483; 18. 9325 Parkway E 205-833-6882; 19. 4700 US-280 205-991-1599; 20. 5271 Ross Bridge Pkwy 205-988-9013; 21. 3020 Clairmont Ave 205-323-6823; 22. 101 Bessemer Super Hwy 205-421-7887; 23. 1615 Montgomery Hwy 205-823-6091; 24. 2301 Center Point Pkwy 205-853-8360; 25. 1551 Forestdale Blvd 205-798-8360; 26. 101 Green Springs Hwy 205-942-3668; 27. 2101 Richard Arrington Jr Blvd S 205-939-1417; 28. 1560 Montclair Rd 205-595-4588; 29. 668 Lomb Ave 205-786-4481; 30. 4496 Valleydale Rd 205-981-2362; 31. 101 Doug Baker Blvd 205-437-9467; 32. 9248 Parkway E 205-833-7676; 33. 1600 Montclair Rd 205-956-0416; 34. 5919 Trussville Crossings Pkwy 205-661-1957; 35. 312 Palisades Blvd 205-870-8101; 36. 1916 Center Point Pkwy 205-520-0269; 37. 4476 Montevallo Rd 205-951-9711;
Birmingham, ALBham Now

Healthcare design of the future. We asked the pros {PHOTOS}

Since healthcare has been at the forefront of so many discussions over the past 14 months, we were curious what doctor’s offices of the future might look like. We reached out to three experts at Williams Blackstock Architects (WBA): principal architect Joel Blackstock and interior designers John Beason and Ashley Handley. Keep reading to find out what we learned.
Alabama StateStamford Advocate

REDi and Alabama ONE Success Story

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. REDi today released a new case study detailing their work with Alabama One Credit Union, which resulted in an 84 percent reduction in fraud loss. As an institution that prides itself in providing superior service to its members, Alabama ONE Credit Union required a...
Alabama StateWAFF

Alabama COVID-19 website, Bama Tracker, coming to an end

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Over one year ago, David Marconnet launched Bama Tracker, a tool used to help track all kinds of COVID-19 data. Now, with case numbers dropping and over one million Alabamians fully vaccinated, it’s coming to an end. Marconnet, the website developer, announced he will stop maintenance...
Alabama StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

Alabama nears approval of ban on so-called vaccine passports

Alabama lawmakers on Monday inched forward to banning so-called vaccine passports that would prohibit proof of a coronavirus vaccination to enter a business, school or event. The legislation would “prohibit the issuance of vaccine passports” by state agencies and prevent people from being denied entry to businesses, universities, schools and state agencies if they have not been vaccinated for COVID-19.
Birmingham, ALwtvy.com

Winn-Dixie stores allow fully vaccinated shoppers, employees to go without masks

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Starting now, fully vaccinated shoppers and employees can be in Winn-Dixie stores without a mask. Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, released this statement: At Southeastern Grocers, we’ve navigated this pandemic with our customers as part of their communities. Safety – for our customers and associates – has been our top priority, and we’ve worked tirelessly to adjust our in-store operations to ensure all customers feel safe while shopping our stores. As we move into this next phase of our pandemic response, we are adjusting our policies to reflect the great progress that’s been made.
Alabama StateGadsden Times

Alabama has just authorized medical marijuana. Here's what to know.

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday signed SB46, creating a medical marijuana program in Alabama and allowing the use of medical cannabis for roughly 15 illnesses or diseases, provided certain conditions are met. Here's what you need to know. What's new under this bill?. The Alabama Legislature in 2014 passed legislation...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

Study: Alabama one of the worst places for working moms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In a recent survey compiled by Wallethub, Alabama ranked as one of the worst places in the country for working mothers. In order to determine the best and worst states for working moms, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across three key dimensions: child care, professional opportunities, and work-life balance. Those dimensions were then evaluated using 17 relevant metrics weighted accordingly, which included categories such as day-care quality, gender pay gaps and parental leave policies, among others.
Alabama Statewvtm13.com

Alabama medical marijuana bill signed into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey on Monday signed a medical marijuana bill into law, making it legal for registered patients with qualifying conditions to safely access and use medical cannabis. Alabama is the 37th state in the U.S. to legalize medical marijuana. More than a dozen conditions, including...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Target won’t require face masks for fully vaccinated shoppers, employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Target joins other big stores that have dropped the mask requirement for shoppers and employees that have been fully vaccinated. The health and safety of our guests and team members have been Target’s top priority throughout the pandemic, and we’ve closely and consistently followed the CDC’s recommendations over time. Given the CDC’s updated guidance last week, Target will no longer require fully vaccinated guests and team members to wear face coverings in our stores, except where it’s required by local ordinances. Face coverings will continue to be strongly recommended for guests and team members who are not fully vaccinated and we’ll continue our increased safety and cleaning measures, including social distancing, throughout our stores. Target is offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments at nearly all CVS at Target locations for guests and team members. We’re also providing paid time to U.S. hourly team members when they get their vaccines and free Lyft rides, up to $15 each way, for our team to get to and from their appointments.
Alabama Statecannabisdispensarymag.com

UPDATE: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey Signs Medical Cannabis Bill

At first, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey did not commit to signing a medical cannabis bill when the state legislature passed the legislation by a roughly two-to-one ratio in both chambers May 6. In a statement from Ivey’s office that night, Press Secretary Gina Maiola said the governor looked forward to...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

UPDATE: Gov. Ivey signs medical marijuana bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey has signed the medical marijuana bill into law. The Alabama House chamber passed the medical marijuana bill Thursday. The bill makes marijuana legal medical treatment for about 10 different medical conditions, including cancer, HIV/AIDS, autism and epilepsy. Governor Ivey met with Senator Tim...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Alabama governor signs medical marijuana legislation

By KIM CHANDLER Associated Press MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed medical marijuana legislation Monday as Republican opposition to the issue faded after decades of debate. The program will allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The approval came eight years after […]