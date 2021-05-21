Prime Day 2021: How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop The Deals
Amazon Prime Day has become one of the biggest sales events of the year, but unlike Black Friday, this sale is only available for Amazon Prime members. With Prime Day fast-approaching--it kicks off in June, though the official dates haven't been announced yet--now's a great time to pick up a membership if you don't already have one. We've rounded up all of the details about Amazon Prime memberships and free trials below.www.gamespot.com