newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patrick Mahomes ahead of schedule in rehab, will participate in OTAs

Posted by 
610AM Sports Radio
610AM Sports Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

According to James palmer of NFL Network, Patrick Mahomes is ahead of schedule in his offseason rehab from foot surgery and will be participating in OTAs, which are set to begin on May 25th.

www.audacy.com
610AM Sports Radio

610AM Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
532
Followers
692
Post
110K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/610sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rehab#Nfl Network#American Football#Nfl Network#Chiefs#The Cleveland Browns#Otas#Training Camp#Foot Surgery#Divisional Round Victory#Turf Toe#Gm#June#Optimism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Super Bowl LV
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
Super Bowl
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield vs. Patrick Mahomes in 2021 season opener

The 2021 NFL season begins with a rematch of last season’s divisional-round matchup between the Cleveland Browns and the Kansas City Chiefs. Once again, it will be Baker Mayfield and Patrick Mahomes facing off in a highly anticipated game. The Browns will be out for revenge. The dawgs face the Chiefs in their 2021 regular season opener on Sept. 12 at 4:25 p.m. The game will be played at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Browns were knocked out of the playoffs in January.
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts on Broncos withholding Ja’Wuan James’ salary

Broncos tackle Ja’Wuan James made headlines earlier this week when he suffered a torn Achilles'—an injury that will assuredly sideline him for the upcoming 2021 season—while working out at home. Because James’ injury occurred off premises rather than at a team facility, the Broncos, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, are no longer obligated to pay his $10-million salary. Though this rule was collectively bargained and written into James’ contract, it seems unfair that a technicality could cost him $10 million.
NFLYardbarker

NFL removes ‘Rodgers vs. Mahomes’ from schedule-release promo

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will face one another during the 2021 NFL season, so it makes sense that the league hyped Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes as one of the biggest matchups of the year. However, it appears the NFL is no longer comfortable promoting that particular showdown.
NFLPosted by
1130 AM: The Tiger

Patrick Mahomes to Get Back Right Guard for On Field Protection

If there was one thing that was proven as a kink in the chain for the very powerful Kansas City Chiefs offense during Super Bowl LV, it was the offensive line. That lead to Patrick Mahomes running for 500 and something yards just to escape the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense. Luckily for our East Texas NFL superstar, he will be getting back one of his best offensive linemen after he took some time off to help during the pandemic.
NFLfox4kc.com

Kansas City Chiefs: Analyzing each 2021 matchup as tickets go on sale

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Now that the 2021 NFL regular season schedule is out and tickets for the regular season are on sale with GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium expected to be at full capacity, the Kansas City Chiefs season feels like it is right around the corner. Training camp...
NFLNBC Sports

Andy Reid expects “nice competition” between Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Rodgers

Among the attractions of Wednesday night’s schedule release was the chance to see when some of this year’s marquee matchups would take place. We learned Tom Brady will return to New England in Week 4, that Matthew Stafford will face off with Jared Goff in Week 7 after the offseason trade featuring both players, and that the Packers will be at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday afternoon in Week 9. That game was circled by many early in the offseason, although the reason to watch where it landed changed a bit the last couple of weeks.
NFLone37pm.com

Analyzing The Trends: The Hottest Rookie Quarterbacks

Recent NFL drafts have yielded some exciting rookie quarterbacks, and their impacts on the card market have not gone unnoticed. In 2016, we had Jared Goff, Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott. In 2017, we had hobby darlings emerge in Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson. In 2018, five were taken in the first round, including Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson and Baker Mayfield. In 2019, Kyler Murray was selected by the Cardinals with the top pick, just one year after they chose another quarterback in the first round (Josh Rosen). In 2020, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert headlined a class that also included the emerging Jalen Hurts. Finally, in 2021, we saw an exciting new crop of rookie signal-callers, with Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance selected with the top three picks.
NFLUSA Today

See it: Chiefs take not-so-subtle shot at Giants' Daniel Jones

The 2021 NFL regular-season schedule was officially released on Wednesday evening and that gave way to a wave of social media posts from each of the league’s 32 teams. Most published unique animations or impressive video montages with special guest appearances, but the Kansas City Chiefs went in a different direction. They tweeted out a cartoon photo of Patrick Mahomes and each of the star players they will square off against at Arrowhead this season.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Patrick Mahomes to battle Packers and (maybe) Aaron Rodgers in November

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes will take on the Green Bay Packers, who may or may not be led by Aaron Rodgers, in a marquee fall matchup. NFL fans should circle Nov. 7 on their calendars. It’s when the Chiefs and Packers will face off in a potential Super Bowl sneak-peak featuring two of the game’s best quarterbacks.
NFLthefootballgirl.com

NFL Schedule Release: The Most Intriguing Game For Every Week

The NFL schedule release has to be the silliest “event” in sports. We’ve known opponents for months. We’ve known the home teams. We’ve known the Super Bowl Champion Bucs are playing in the season kickoff, and we’ve known the Lions and Cowboys are playing on Thanksgiving. Literally the only mystery was when most teams are slated to play and who would win the coveted title of most prime-time games.
NFLnbcboston.com

Patriots-Bucs One of Biggest Games on NFL 2021 Full Schedule

Patriots-Bucs one of biggest games on NFL 2021 full schedule originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The 2021 NFL schedule was released Wednesday and it’s filled with many circle-the-date-on-the-calendar matchups. Whether it involves players facing their former team, an intriguing rookie QB battle or a highly-anticipated rematch or Tom Brady...
NFLlastwordonsports.com

Baltimore Ravens Schedule Breakdown 2021: The NFL’s Second Hardest Schedule

The release of the 2021 schedule signifies the start of next NFL season and the Baltimore Ravens have a complex schedule to dissect. The Ravens will play the second-toughest schedule in the NFL in 2021. Their opponents .563 winning percentage from 2020 only trails that of their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers at .574 for the hardest in the entire league. Just two of the Ravens first eight opponents finished the 2020 season above .500. However, their next nine games are a gauntlet against five different teams that made the playoffs a season ago with five divisional games mixed in.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Assessing Packers' 2021 schedule by opponent quarterbacks

One simple way to assess a team’s schedule – and where the toughest stretches exist – is to look at opponent quarterbacks. You don’t have to subscribe to the “Quarterback Wins” argument to find the value here. No position determines a team’s strength more than quarterback. And for the most part, quarterback situations are fairly easy to assess going into a season.
NFLmetrovoicenews.com

2021 KC Chiefs schedule features a tough opening stretch

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to take away from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

2021 KC Chiefs schedule: The most important stretches of the regular season

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 schedule was released Wednesday evening, and there were a number of interesting things to takeaway from the schedule. Four of Kansas City’s first five games include the Cleveland Browns (Week 1), the Baltimore Ravens (Week 2), the L.A. Chargers (Week 3), and the Buffalo Bills (Week 5). The Chiefs will have their hands full early on, but Kansas City also catches a break by playing these teams before they find a rhythm. During the last two seasons, Cleveland has lost its opening game of the year by blowouts. In 2019, the Titans ran over the Browns 43-13, and in 2020, Baltimore dominated Cleveland in a 38-6 win.
NFLinsidethestar.com

Top 5 Quarterbacks the Dallas Cowboys Will Face in 2021

In years past, a rundown of the Dallas Cowboys schedule read like a who’s who of quarterbacks in the NFL. Back in 2019, the Cowboys had to face Drew Brees, Aaron Rodgers, and Tom Brady as the most difficult quarterbacks on their schedule. While each year is different and the offenses the teams face do have some turnover year-to-year, the Cowboys will have several difficult quarterback matchups on the schedule.