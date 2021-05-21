Rutgers shows more depth heading into Schiano’s 2nd season
Rutgers is going to have a lot more depth on its roster when Greg Schiano starts his second season back in charge of the Scarlet Knights' football program. Part of the increase has to do with some players returning for an extra season after the NCAA decided not to count the shortened COVID-19 campaign in 2020 against their eligibility. The other part is the Scarlet Knights added more talent through transfers and recruiting.www.newsobserver.com