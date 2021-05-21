Area education honors

GARDNER — The Montachusett Veterans Outreach Center has named Stephanie Marchetti as its new executive director, according to an announcement by the center. Marchetti joins the organization following a decade of public service in the education sector, most recently at Mount Wachusett Community College. She had also served on the board of directors of MVOC for nearly 18 months prior to her appointment as executive director and is well-poised to support the work of this organization and its 40-year legacy within Central Massachusetts, according to the center.