Baked on the range: Canadian soldier allegedly served weed cupcakes to her unit

By Sarah Sicard
Marine Corp Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTalk about live fire training — a Canadian bombardier faces 18 charges for allegedly serving marijuana-laced cupcakes to her artillery unit in 2018 while working at the canteen. The soldier, Chelsea Cogswell, will stand trial after reports that she fed the tasty treats to W Battery at the Royal Canadian...

