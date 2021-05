Less than two months from the start of the Olympic Games, athletes across the world are prepping, while Tokyo politicians are still arguing for cancellation. With the Olympic Games set to kick off at the end of July, preparations for the Games are beginning in all sports, not just in swimming. In this series, SwimSwam looks at some of the leading news from outside of swimming as athletes prepare, or qualify, for the Olympic Games that are set to kick off in Tokyo on July 23rd.