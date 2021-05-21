newsbreak-logo
Red Flag Warning issued for FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: FLZ063; FLZ066; FLZ070; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS PRIMARILY FOR INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTERIOR AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY * Affected area...Glades...Inland Hendry...Inland Collier...Mainland Monroe...and Inland Miami-Dade Counties. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * Humidity...mid 30s to around 40. * ERC`s...Mid 30s to lower 40s. * Impacts...any fires that develop will likely see extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Broward County, FLweather.gov

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Miami Dade County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Broward, Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Miami- Dade Counties. * WHEN...Through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Collier County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Collier County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 800 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loop Road Ee Center, or 24 miles east of Chokoloskee. This storm was nearly stationary. * Small hail and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Shark Valley Obs Tower, Loop Road Ee Center, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend and Big Cypress National Preserve.