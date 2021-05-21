Red Flag Warning issued for FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 14:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: FLZ063; FLZ066; FLZ070; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT SATURDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS PRIMARILY FOR INTERIOR WESTERN AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN INTERIOR AREAS OF SOUTH FLORIDA AND INLAND MIAMI-DADE COUNTY * Affected area...Glades...Inland Hendry...Inland Collier...Mainland Monroe...and Inland Miami-Dade Counties. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * Humidity...mid 30s to around 40. * ERC`s...Mid 30s to lower 40s. * Impacts...any fires that develop will likely see extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov