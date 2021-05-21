Red Flag Warning issued for FLZ063, FLZ066, FLZ070, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This activity was also developing in an environment favorable for the formation of funnel clouds. Stay tuned to NOAA weather radio and local media for additional updates and possible warnings. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN COLLIER...NORTHERN MAINLAND MONROE AND NORTHERN MIAMI-DADE COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT * At 800 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Loop Road Ee Center, or 24 miles east of Chokoloskee. This storm was nearly stationary. * Small hail and funnel clouds possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Shark Valley Obs Tower, Loop Road Ee Center, Dade-Collier Training Airport, Fortymile Bend and Big Cypress National Preserve.