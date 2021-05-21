newsbreak-logo
Collier County, FL

Fire Weather Watch issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Collier County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR METRO COLLIER COUNTY The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from 2 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * Affected area...Metro Collier County. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * Humidity...Lower to mid 30s. * ERC`s...Around 40 * Impacts...any fires that develop will likely see extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.

Severe Weather Statement issued for Collier, Glades, Hendry by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 18:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Miami. You can also share your report with NWS Miami on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Collier; Glades; Hendry A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL COLLIER...WESTERN HENDRY AND SOUTHERN GLADES COUNTIES At 652 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles southeast of Port La Belle, or 11 miles southeast of Labelle, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Devils Garden around 725 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Keri. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Collier, Glades, Hendry by NWS

NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Cloudier, cooler Friday morning

We kick off our Friday with lots of clouds hanging over Southwest Florida thanks to a weak front pushing south of our area. Expect mostly cloudy weather through the morning, but it’s also going to feel a bit cooler and less humid in the wake of the front that’s moved through overnight.
NBC2 Fort Myers

Forecast: Scattered afternoon thunderstorms

For most of us, it was a dry and hot Mother’s Day, however, some of us picked up much-needed rain in the form of afternoon thunderstorms developing along the sea breeze. Today is going to be similar, with a few showers and thunderstorms developing by the afternoon, mainly along and east of I-75. A few showers are also possible in Collier County this morning thanks to isolated pockets of rain near Miami, but the first half of the day will be dry for many of us.