Fire Weather Watch issued for Coastal Collier County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-22 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Collier County FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM EDT SATURDAY THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR METRO COLLIER COUNTY The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from 2 AM EDT Saturday through Saturday evening. * Affected area...Metro Collier County. * Wind...20 foot winds around 15 mph. * Humidity...Lower to mid 30s. * ERC`s...Around 40 * Impacts...any fires that develop will likely see extreme fire behavior. Outdoor burning is not recommended.alerts.weather.gov