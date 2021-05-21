You Won’t Be Playing As Kratos In God Of War 5?
The fandom of God of War expected to see Kratos on an Olympus throne made of burning skulls of the Greek Pantheon after he brutally murdered each of its gods, exacting his revenge. Instead, the God of War went on a vacation, traveled to the far and icy north, fell in love, and had a family. God of War 4 evolved Kratos from a vengeance-seeking Ghost of Sparta to a warrior, and above everything else, a father figure to his son Atreus, who might be a fully playable character in the God of War 5.