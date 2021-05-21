You Won’t Be Playing As Kratos In God Of War 5?

When it comes to the God of War franchise, protagonist Kratos is rarely without an iconic weapon of some kind. Whether that be the chained Blades of Chaos or the more recent addition of the Leviathan Axe, it is hard to imagine Kratos all on his lonesome without some kind of weapon on his back, in his hands, or chained to them. Even so, Blue Force Sabers took it upon themselves to craft perhaps the ultimate weapon for the reluctant God of War: a custom lightsaber. While it is unlikely that Kratos will ever wield one thanks to the franchise not being a Star Wars property, it's still a mighty cool custom build.