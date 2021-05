A Virginia woman was reportedly fired from her job at a food bank for racially abusing a Black neighbour. She was videoed yelling at her Black neighbour on Thursday, who she told she was “not the right colour”, among other slurs.A cousin of the Black woman, who named herself to the Daily Mail as Laquetta Good, afterwards uploaded a video. It shows Ms Good telling the woman and alleged Chesterfield Food Bank worker: "I'm an n*****?""Yes, you are," the woman, who was videoed wearing a badge with the name ‘Hilary’ on it, responded. On Friday, Chesterfield Food Bank CEO Kim...