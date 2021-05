Game Designers can do better…. really they can. Maybe I’m just aging out of the target market; perhaps I just fail to understand the appeal, but when I say that cosmetic rewards in video games suck, I mean it with the fervor of a thousand suns. At 38, I fall right in line with the average gamer’s age, so I have to ask, is it just me? Am I missing some fantastic thing that makes gaming so much better? Let me walk you through my thoughts on the matter, and you tell me if I am off track with my opinion.