It seems that electric cars are destined to take over the future — although we could argue that they will never completely replace gasoline-powered cars. As hybrids and electrics become more popular and small engines become more efficient, it feels like the days of big-block engines are fading fast. Pickup truck owners who are looking for responsibly fuel economy might opt for a V6 or boosted 4-cylinder engine, but that doesn’t mean truck-enthusiasts aren’t still looking for a V8. Luckily for them, there are still some options like certain drivetrains of the 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 that come with V8 engines.