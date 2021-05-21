Coroner confirms identities of victims in McHenry shooting
Ohio County Coroner Elvis Doolin has confirmed the identities of three of the four victims killed in McHenry Wednesday afternoon. With the assistance of the Kentucky State Police detectives and the Kentucky Medical Examiners office, authorities have confirmed the names of three of victims who died of gunshot wounds: Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, Nora J. Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam and Calvin Leisure Jr. 66, of Beaver Dam.www.octimesnews.com