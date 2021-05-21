iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC
ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com