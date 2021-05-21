iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.