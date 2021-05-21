newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleERTS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,037 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.6% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iws#Equity Securities#Stock Investors#Index Funds#Stock Funds#Stock Trading#Nysearca#Whittier Trust Co#Insight 2811 Inc#Iws Stock#Hedge Funds#Company#Average Price#Selling#Disclosure#Mid Cap Value
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BrightView (NYSE:BV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $349,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Other large investors have also...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC) Shares Up 1.1%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NYSEARCA:FVC)’s share price shot up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.96 and last traded at $34.88. 8,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 20,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nikola Corporation manufactures electric vehicles. The company offers battery-electric and hydrogen fuel-cell electric vehicles. It also manufactures semi-trucks and powersports vehicles. Nikola Corporation, formerly known as Vectoiq Acq CP, is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “. A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 627.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV Buys 5,014 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Bell Bank Purchases 21,537 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bell Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,905,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,537 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Bell Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bell Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $137,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 29,509 Shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 545,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,509 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $20,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

HC Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

HC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,723 shares during the quarter. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index comprises 7.7% of HC Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. HC Advisors LLC owned 0.75% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $11,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Standard Life Aberdeen plc Buys 6,605 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Sterling Financial Planning Inc.

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. decreased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,668 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Street Research LLC Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aviva (LON:AV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva to a hold rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) target price on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 418.25 ($5.46).
Marketsmodernreaders.com

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Given New $2.25 Price Target at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $2.00 to $2.25 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.