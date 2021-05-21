newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan reports 1,132 new cases of COVID-19, 38 new deaths

Posted by 
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M2xrd_0a7BZW3100

Michigan reported 1,132 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 38 new deaths from the virus. That brings the total number of cases to 882,189 and deaths to 18,853 since the pandemic began back in March 2020.

The numbers continue to trend downward after a peak in the early spring when the state was seeing several thousand cases per day.

Vaccinations are also continuing to increase, though slower than they had been. As of Thursday, 57.1% of Michiganders age 16 and up have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

On Thursday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced changes to Michigan's reopening plan, saying that all outdoor capacity limits would be lifted and indoor capacity would go to 50% for everything starting on June 1. Then, on July 1, the face masks and gatherings order would be lifted, and things would go back to the way they used to be.

Monday, MIOSHA is expected to lay out its rules for those who are going back to work, as the state will allow in-person work to resume for the first time in more than a year.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

Visit our The Rebound Detroit , a place where we are working to help people impacted financially from the coronavirus. We have all the information on everything available to help you through this crisis and how to access it.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
454K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Detroit, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#July#Miosha#Johns Hopkins University#The Rebound Detroit#Deaths#Michiganders Age#Vaccinations#Trend#Early Spring#Complete Coverage#Coverage Page#Indoor Capacity#People#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#In Person Work
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Maryland StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Maryland With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 32.1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of May 6. More than 572,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 15.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending May 6. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
Michigan StateUpNorthLive.com

Top Michigan Republicans react to Whitmer's new reopening plan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday the state of Michigan would be lifting outdoor capacity limits and opening indoor capacity restrictions to 50% on June 1, in addition to dropping the statewide mask mandate and other restrictions on July 1. Michigan Republicans responded with support for the...
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Curfew on Michigan restaurants, bars will be lifted June 1

LANSING, Mich. – The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars will be lifted during the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s office outline a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan Thursday, and Local 4 has confirmed that restaurants and bars will no longer be required to follow a curfew, starting June 1.
Detroit, MIPosted by
WSB Radio

The Latest: Detroit archbishop ends mask rule for vaccinated

DETROIT — The archbishop of Detroit says face masks are no longer mandatory inside Roman Catholic churches in southeastern Michigan for people who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus. Archbishop Allen Vigneron said Wednesday that anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated must still wear masks at Mass and other church services.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Total deaths due to COVID-19 underestimated by 20% in US counties

Deaths caused by indirect effects of the pandemic emphasize the need for policy changes that address widening health and racial inequities. More than 15 months into the pandemic, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19 is nearing 600,000. But COVID-19 deaths may be underestimated by 20%, according to a new, first-of-its-kind study from Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH), the University of Pennsylvania, and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
Texas Statethecantonherald.com

COVID-19 deaths number 70

The number of Van Zandt County residents aged 16 years or older who have been deemed as being fully vaccinated by the Texas Department of State Health Services continued to inch higher last week, closing in on 25 percent. According to the most recent data provided by the DSHS by the ...