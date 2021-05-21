Research Tackles Travel Issues

Focus on the relationship — I always approach every deal cycle as something that can close today, but it could also be a year from now, or even 3. When you have that in mind, you do everything to try to close the deal now — share content, work on business value case, etc., but also, you focus on building the long-term relationship vs. doing the transactional sale. You try to create shared experiences and genuinely be helpful — with their hiring needs or even with advice on school programs for their kids. That mindset pushes you away from being pushy.