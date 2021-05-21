newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

DOT warns of buckling pavement with rise in temps

spmetrowire.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWarmer temperatures forecast across the state this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.

spmetrowire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dot#Metro Wire Staff#Pavement Buckling#Damaged Pavement#Temperatures#Motorists#Highway Crews#Slabs#Wisdot#Green Bay#511wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Trafficcwbradio.com

Pavement Buckling Possible This Weekend

Warmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers several tips including slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.