DOT warns of buckling pavement with rise in temps

Warmer temperatures forecast throughout Wisconsin could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot. This causes slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips. While it’s difficult to predict if or where buckling may occur, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation offers several tips including slow down, buckle up and focus your full attention on the roadway.