DOT warns of buckling pavement with rise in temps
Warmer temperatures forecast across the state this weekend could create conditions for pavement buckling. Motorists are asked to take extra caution. Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, causing slabs of pavement to expand and push against one another, according to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. If the pressure becomes great enough, the pavement can buckle and create unexpected bumps or dips.spmetrowire.com