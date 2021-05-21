newsbreak-logo
DA: Berks County Man Sexually Abused 12-Year-Old Girl In Reading Home

By Nicole Acosta
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
Elder Jacobo-Portal Photo Credit: Berks County District Attorney's office

A Berks County man was arrested Thursday on accusations he raped and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl whom he was living with at the time, authorities announced.

Elder Jacobo-Portal, 20, faces a slew of charges following an investigation that began on Jan. 26 after Reading police notified the Berks County Detective’s office about the rape and sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl, according to the Berks County District Attorney's office.

Following a medical examination of the 12-year-old victim at Reading Hospital, the girl told investigators there were two separate assaults on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 at a home in the 200 block of N. 9th Street, the DA's office said.

Forensic evidence received on April 21 from the Pennsylvania State Police crime lab confirmed DNA collected from the victim matched that of Jacobo-Portal, authorities said.

A day after a warrant was issued for the arrest of Jacobo-Portal, investigators took him into custody at his home in the 100 block of Windsor Street, the DA's office said.

Jacobo-Portal was taken into custody and immediately transported to the Central Processing Center where he was released into the custody of the Berks County Sheriff’s Department.

Magisterial District Judge Kim Bagenstose set bail at $100,000 and Jacobo-Portal was committed to Berks County Jail pending his preliminary hearing date.

