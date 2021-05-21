newsbreak-logo
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 1,800 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLivforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,502 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

