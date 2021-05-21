New Images of The Air Jordan 4 Lightning 2021
The long-awaited return of the Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” is only a few months away as today we bring you new images of the eye-catching Jordan Brand retro. The Air Jordan 4 “Lightning” comes dressed in a Tour Yellow-Multi-Color/Dark Blue Grey color scheme and features a Yellow nubuck upper contrasted by Grey and Black. Additional details include White midsoles, dark grey wings, black waffle eyelets, grey tongue tags with white Jumpman logos and yellow Flight text, black netting, and black Jumpman logos on the heels. Current reports have the Air Jordan 4 Lightning 2021 releasing on August 28th for a price tag of $220. Be sure to bookmark our Air Jordan 4 Lightning 2021 hub page, where updated release info and images will be posted.www.kicksonfire.com