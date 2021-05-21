New Images of The Air Jordan 4 Lightning 2021

Official images have now surfaced of the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE “Brushstroke” following a first look at the sneaker last month. Sure to be one of the most popular Jordan 1 Mids of 2021, this Air Jordan 1 Mid takes on a Sail, Black. Cider, and Chile Red color scheme as the shoe features a White canvas construction on the upper with tan suede overlays placed all throughout. Highlights of this Air Jordan 1 Mid include black brushstroke Swooshes on the lateral sides and multicolor paint splatter detailing on the suede overlays and the midsole. Tan suede Swooshes on the medial sides, black on the Jumpman and Wings logos, and a black rubber outsole finish off this Air Jordan 1 Mid that is currently scheduled to release on August 17th for $130.