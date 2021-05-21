newsbreak-logo
The straw Legislature of 2021

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIdaho’s most powerful politicians want us to believe we need solutions to problems that do not exist. As the Legislature voted away some of our precious rights—such as our right to citizen-led initiatives—supermajority politicians focused their energy and our attention on fake issues. Now, Idaho is on the verge of being known more for its “straw” than its potatoes. I’ll explain.

