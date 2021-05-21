Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the software company's stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt's holdings in Adobe were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.