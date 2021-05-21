newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLivforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,507 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Adobe were worth $9,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adbe#Adobe Creative Cloud#Nasdaq Inc#Trading Stock#Stock Investors#Trading Revenue#Equities Analysts#Holdingschannel Com#Gabelli Funds Llc#Gfg Capital Llc#Meridian#Evp#Peg#Bank Of America#Jefferies Financial Group#Credit Suisse Group#Morgan Stanley#Adbe Shares#Adobe Stock#Company Stock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 81.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 828,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,561,514 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $29,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Nordson (NDSN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link. Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $114.70.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,942 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 43,242 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of People’s United Financial worth $30,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock Sells 2,779 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $313,276.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,326,379.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $494,000 in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000. Several other hedge...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $349,000 in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Other large investors have also...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $7.90 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the closed-end fund will post earnings of $7.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtus Investment Partners’ Q3 2021 earnings at $8.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $9.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $32.07 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $8.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $10.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $37.22 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $241.79.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.700-1.724 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $615.77 million-$618.55 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.69 million.Endava also updated its Q4 guidance to GBP0.34-0.36 EPS. A number of analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Cuts Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target to $72.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. ED has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Holdings Cut by Boston Family Office LLC

Boston Family Office LLC reduced its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $12,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 8,072 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 627.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Acquired by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

ESL Trust Services LLC Has $677,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

ESL Trust Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.2% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Main Street Research LLC Raises Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Main Street Research LLC raised its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,802 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $13,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) PT Raised to $57.00

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVNT. TheStreet raised Avient from...