SEE ANYTHING? Police Seek Info On Overnight Shooting In Allentown

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SuPBZ_0a7BYlEP00
1200 block of W. Liberty Street in Allentown Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Police are seeking information after a man was shot on an Allentown street overnight Friday.

Officers found the injured man as they responded to the shooting report on the 1200 block of W. Liberty Street just before 1:20 a.m., Assistant Chief of Police Charles Roca said in a release.

The man was taken by Allentown EMS to a local hospital for medical treatment and has been released, Roca said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives at 610-437-7721 or the Police Desk at 610-437-7753 (ext. 1).

