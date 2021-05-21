Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NWG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 240.83 ($3.15).