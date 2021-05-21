Available Now: Porsche x Puma DISC Rebirth

Joining Nike’s “First Use” collection that celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Swooshes origin, here are official images of the Nike Dunk High First Use. The Nike Dunk High First Use comes dressed in a Sail leather upper paired up with matching suede overlays. The unique detailing on the sneaker comes by way of the “First Use June 18, 1971” that is printed below the lateral Swoosh, while the year 1971 reappears on the insoles. Finishing details include Green accents on one of the two laces, the medial Swoosh and the embroidered outline of the lateral Swoosh. Metallic Gold diamond-set Swoosh lace lock, a White midsole atop a Sail rubber outsole complete the look.