Available Now: Porsche x Puma DISC Rebirth

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNow up for grabs, here is an official look at the Porsche x Puma DISC Rebirth. The Puma DISC Rebirth is a new Puma basketball sneaker that was introduced a couple months ago. Utilizing Puma’s classic DISC lacing system, the Puma DISC Rebirth gets rid of the laces to help give them model a sleek and modern design. Details on the sneaker include premium knit and leather upper with semi-translucent overlays. The full length strap that provides lockdown for unmatched stability, while the PUMA DISC system alternative closure keeps the foot and ankle locked. The full length ProFoam midsole and PUMA’s proprietary high rebound EVA that promotes energy return for bounce and rebound.

