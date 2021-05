A survivor from the barge that went adrift and sank into the Arabian ocean amid deadly Cyclone Tauktae has recounted his ordeal after being rescued by the Indian Navy on Wednesday.Amit Kumar Kushwaha said he jumped into the ocean when the cargo vessel began to sink off India’s west coast.He recalled holding on to his life jacket for 11 hours as he battled the extreme weather conditions in the sea and was left drifting in the Arabian ocean before the navy rescued him.“The barge was sinking, so I had to jump into the sea and held on to my life...